Veterans’ remembrances planned in Stanwood
The Stanwood Area Historical Society will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at its Veterans Memorial from 11:45 a.m.-noon May 30, with the raising of the American flag by Boys Scout Troop 86.
The annual Memorial Day commemoration by Stanwood American Legion Post 92 will be at 11 a.m. May 30 at Anderson Cemetery. The event honors Americans from the area who died in uniform.
Post Chaplain John Swanson will provide an opening prayer. Post Commander Chuck Seaburg will open the program and explain the Post’s plans for Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on the graves of every veteran in Anderson Cemetery on Dec. 17.
The Stanwood High School band, led by Andrew Brodin, along with musician Ed Pearson, will provide patriotic music, including the anthems of all the services. Local historian Richard Hanks will talk briefly about the origins of the holiday. The ceremony will include posting of the colors of all branches of the Armed Forces, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Amtrak delays train service in Stanwood until late 2022
Passenger train service through Stanwood will not resume until later this year, Amtrak said in a letter to state officials earlier this month, citing staff shortages for the extended delay. The agency said it previously hoped to resume service this spring. Service was suspended in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the Washington and Oregon state Departments of Transportation expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in a joint letter to Amtrak, which added it is committed to an earlier start date if more employees are hired. The two transportation agencies urged Amtrak to offer service a few days a week on an interim basis until full service can resume in December 2022.
Conductors, on-board service, staff and mechanics need to be hired to support the service, Amtrak officials said. The route served connected Seattle to Vancounver, B.C., with stops at Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon and Bellingham.
Candidates can file for office this week
Several Snohomish and Island county positions will be on local voters' ballots this year. Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 16 to 5 p.m. May 20. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Snohomish or Island county Elections departments.
For Island County, there is a seat open for district court judge in addition to elections set for treasurer, sheriff, prosecutor, coroner, clerk, auditor and assessor. Island County voters will also vote for District 3 commissioner. Commissioner Janet St. Clair, a Democrat, announced she will seek re-election in District 3, which covers Camano Island and north Whidbey Island. Two Republican challengers previously announced intentions to run: Former Commissioner Rick Hannold and Tim Hazelo.
There are fewer countywide seats up for election in Snohomish County, including a judge position on the Court of Appeals and the county prosecuting attorney. At the Stanwood-Camano level, two seats will be on the ballot in the 10th legislative district, which covers all of Island County, the northwestern tip of Snohomish County — including Stanwood — and the southwestern part of Skagit County.
Snohomish, Island county garbage situation stabilizes
All Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes returned to regular hours last week after sites were closed May 7-8. During the closure, crews cleared more than 10 million pounds of garbage from its transfer stations. However, the underlying issues that caused the original emergency persist and will need to be addressed soon, county officials said.
“We know the closure was an inconvenience, and we appreciate our customers' patience last weekend,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.
The cause of the backlog stems from hiring and supply chain issues with contracted waste removal service partners. A shortage of rail space on trains needed to transport waste lead to a slow buildup of excess garbage.
Island County's waster transfer stations closed from April 28-May 4 for similar reasons, but the sites have maintained normal hours since.
RE/MAX Community Grant Chest announces grant recipients
Ellen Bohn and Renae Kettler of RE/MAX Elevate, in partnership with The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, announced the recipients of the RE/MAX Community Grant Chest awards last week.
Money for the Community Grant Chest was raised from last summer's Rock the Cause event on Camano Island. This year’s event will be Saturday, Aug. 20. For information, visit rockthecausecamano.com.
The grants total $22,174 and were award to:
- AJ's Place for perinatal memorial garden monument
- American Legion Frank Hancock Post 92, for building repairs
- Arrowhead Ranch Foundation for Stanwood Camano soap box derby
- Camano Center for aging mastery program
- Camano Schoolhouse Foundation for improving the administrative capacity
- Camano Animal Shelter Association for microchipping
- Community Resource Center for The Wardrobe
- Housing Hope for homeless family services
- Lincoln Hill Retirement Community for operating costs due to the inability to hold fundraisers
- Sherwood Community Services for training and outreach
- Sound Water Stewards of Island County for summer environmental education pop-up
- Stanwood Area Historical Society for online collections portal
- Stanwood-Camano Arts Advocacy Commission for website design
- Stanwood-Camano Community Fair for UV compliant shade
- Stillaguamish Grange No. 1058 for upgrading heating system
- Utsalady Ladies Aid for interior ceiling lighting
- Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center for horsemanship ADA restroom flooring replacement
- Stanwood-Camano YMCA for third-grade swim program
North Cascades Highway reopens
The North Cascades Highway reopened to vehicle traffic May 10 after Washington Department of Transportation crews spent the past six weeks clearing the highway of snow between winter closure points at mileposts 134 near Diablo and 171 near Mazama.
The highway has been closed between the closure points since Nov. 15. Last spring, the highway was reopened May 5.
The DOT advises those planning to use the North Cascades Highway in the near future to remember that many Forest Service and Parks Service facilities remain closed.
Rest area free coffee program returns May 20
After more than two years, volunteer groups can once again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected safety rest areas, providing coffee to the traveling public.
The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving. Volunteer nonprofit groups dispense free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the state Department of Transportation. Travelers also get a chance to learn more about the local volunteer group and can make voluntary donations for the coffee. The popular program was shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns.
Groups can now start making bookings for slots for May 20 through the end of the year by vising the program webpage at wsdot.wa.gov.
Pets
Pick Payton
Payton, a high-energy grenhound mix and one of NOAH's longest residents, is from Hawaii. The year-and-a-half-old pup loves to run and play with rope toys. He also loves crawling into laps. He is too much for little dogs and afraid of small children. He would do best with older children or adults. Contact NOAH at 360-629-7055 or thenoahcenter.org
Cuddle Chloe
Chloe is beautiful 14-year-old lady firecracker with the most beautiful eyes. She has the personality of a 10-year-old cat. She is sweet and talkative. She does well with older children and adults and does not mind the company of small dogs or cats. Chloe is indoor-only cat. Information: camanoanimalshelter.com
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- The Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Administration Building, 811 N. Sunrise Boulevard, Camano Island, for a workshop meeting to discuss a levy lid lift.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. May 26 in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.