Amtrak service to Canada to resume in September
Amtrak train service to all cities north of Seattle including Stanwood and Vancouver, B.C., will resume in September, the Washington and Oregon transportation departments announced in a joint statement July 1.
The agencies previously said service would resume in December due to staffing shortages, but Amtrak was able to advance the schedule. Train service north of Seattle has been suspended since May 2020 when the Canadian border closed to nonessential travel.
Camano Island garage burns
A detached garage at a home on Green Island Way burned July 1.
A dozen Camano Island Fire & Rescue firefighters responded at 11:07 p.m. and battled the flames for more than two hours to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby home, spokesperson Bronlea Mishler said.
However, the blaze destroyed the garage and two vehicles, she said.
Island County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to safely evacuate the homeowners, who were able to return to their house, she said. No one was injured. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Moonlight Movie Nights return in Stanwood
Stanwood announced last week the return of Moonlight Movie Nights — free movies held Thursday evenings in August at Heritage Park.
Families can grab a blanket and favorite lawn chair to enjoy a summer evening under the stars. The movie lineup is "Despicable Me" on Aug. 4, "Charlotte’s Web" on Aug. 11 and "Encanto" on Aug. 25.
Stanwood Camano Parade returns
After a two-year hiatus, "It's Back," is the theme of this year's Stanwood Camano Parade.
Stanwood Camano's biggest parade of the year will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. There is still time for local organizations to join. For participation and sponsor forms, contact hans@tomasins.com or visit stanwoodrotary.org.
Local culvert drainage projects begin
Snohomish County crews are replacing multiple fish-barrier culverts with new fish-passage structures under county roads. Some full and partial road closures will be required during construction.
A culvert under Soundview Drive NW will be replaced, connecting Lake Martha Creek to a small Port Susan estuary south of Stanwood. The project will increase fish access to upstream habitat that will eventually extend to Lake Martha with five additional culvert replacements currently in design. Construction of the Soundview Drive NW project is expected to begin in August and finish in September.
Crews will work Monday through Friday during daylight hours. The road will be closed during construction. Additionally, two culverts under 280th Street NE, west of Third Avenue NW in the Arlington area will be replaced.
New options for taxpayer returns
The Internal Revenue Service announced that more forms can now be amended electronically. A new electronic checkbox has been added to indicate that a superseding return is being filed electronically. A superseded return is one that is filed after the originally filed return but submitted before the due date, including extensions.
Taxpayers can also amend their return electronically if there is change to their filing status or to add a dependent who was previously claimed on another return. "This new feature will further help people needing to make corrections. This development will also assist the IRS with its inventory work on the current backlog of amended returns. This is another tool we’re using to help get us back on track,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.
Workforce Alliance sets budget priorities
The Future Workforce Alliance, which serves as the Local Workforce Board for Snohomish County, adopted its $8.5 million budget.
“The adopted budget to support FWA’s strategic priorities will continue the process of workforce system transformation and assist employers with acquiring new and upskilling current talent,” said Joy Emory, CEO of Workforce Snohomish. “Moreover, the budget will allow us to better reach underserved communities with workforce services that will support an equitable recovery across the county.”
The FWA helps spur economic growth through public-private collaborative strategies. Key investments in this budget include: piloting a north Snohomish County workforce connection site for employers and career seekers, funding a community engagement staff to deliver workforce services to underserved communities, developing an in-school youth strategy to serve students and establishing a $1.3 million strategic reserve to mitigate an anticipated decline in federal workforce funding.
Snohomish County seeks input on its future
Snohomish County staff will be in libraries, parks, farmers markets and other locations across the county to spread awareness of the Comprehensive Plan and answer the public’s questions throughout July. The input received will guide the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which affects growth, preservation and development in Snohomish County.
The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides county decisions on a wide range of topics and services over a 20-year period. It will affect neighborhoods, businesses, traffic and the environment. To learn more, visit snohomishcountywa.gov.
Rest area open house set
The public can comment on safety, facility conditions, freight parking, site operations, traveler needs and the state Department of Transportation's free coffee program at Washington's rest areas. An online open house is available 24/7 now through 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 and allows participants to learn more about the strategic plan process as well as leave comments.
“This outreach will inform our strategic plan, which shapes the overall operations of our 47 safety rest areas,” said Safety Rest Area Planning Manager Angela Vigil. The agency will begin writing the draft strategic plan this fall, which also will be available for public review and comment. Information: engage.wsdot.wa.gov
Paving way for electric vehicle infrastructure
The state Department of Transportation is developing a statewide electric vehicle infrastructure plan by Aug. 1 and is seeking wider community input. The plan's main purpose is to build out alternative fuel corridors in a way that links electric vehicle fast-charging stations every 50 miles on major highways and within one mile of exit ramps.
People can add their picks for charging station locations by visiting the interactive map and taking the online survey at wsdot.wa.gov. Comments and questions should be submitted by email to partnerships@wsdot.wa.gov by July 15.
Check waste transfer stations' status
Island County solid waste transfer stations were temporarily closed to residential and commercial self-haulers for two days late last month, and officials urge users to check islandcountywa.gov for the current status and open hours of waste transfer stations. The uncertainty is largely due to railway issues and the ability to haul away trash as transfer stations operate near full capacity.
Free rides for young transit users?
The state Legislature passed the Move Ahead Washington transportation package earlier this year that incentivizes transit agencies to adopt a free fare policy for riders age 18 or younger. Community Transit in Snohomish County is requesting feedback on a proposed policy change that would allow youths 18 years and younger to ride public transit free of charge.
If adopted by the Community Transit board, all youths will be eligible for free rides on all Community Transit services, including buses and DART paratransit as of this fall. Information: communitytransit.org/freeyouthtransitpass
“Riding public transit for free would offer more transportation options for young people and their parents who are juggling busy family schedules,” Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz said in a press release.
People
Students earn awards on national stage
Last week, four Stanwood High students won awards at the National Technology Student Association Conference in Dallas. The students competed in various events to demonstrate their engineering and STEM skills, leadership, and employability skills.
- Ella Jung, Taylor Bradshaw and Megan Holmes took first place in Computer Integrated Manufacturing.
- Heidi Anderson, Ella Jung and Taylor Bradshaw came in second place for Board Game Design.
- Heidi Anderson placed third for Transportation Modeling.
- Megan Holmes was a semi-finalist in Architectural Design.
Pets
Adoring Roux
Roux has never met a person she didn't like, including children. This cuddly attention-loving 2-year-old is a large mixed breed. She will be most successful as an only dog as she finds it hard to share attention and can't resist chasing kitties. Contact NOAH at: thenoahcenter.org
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at Station 1-4 / Madrona 273 N. West Camano Drive.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
