Amtrak service returning to Stanwood
Amtrak Cascades crews will start to make pre-qualification practice runs ahead of a resumption of train service between Seattle and Vancouver later this spring.
Amtrak shut down train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., in spring 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border closure.
Amtrak officials wrote on Facebook that they don’t yet have a date for the return of service. Amtrak has a station in downtown Stanwood.
AARP program seeking participants
The AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program is enrolling participants and host agencies in Stanwood and Camano Island. SCSEP supports low-income individuals 55 and older with employment opportunities.
The program pays for participants to work in their community — at a non-profit agency, library, school, senior center or government agency. The AARP foundation pays the wages, mature workers gain job training skills while earning wages and community agencies get help at no cost.
Interested seniors or community agencies can learn more from the Snohomish County SCSEP office at 425-258-6386 or by email at jsladky@aarp.org.
Apply for Island County grants
Island County is accepting applications for grants from the 2022 Conservation Futures Program, which is used for land protection and stewardship to preserve the "irreplaceable character of unique, distinctive lands and to protect habitat," officials said. The program is funded by local property taxes.
The organizations eligible to receive grants include Island County government, cities, towns, special purpose districts, nonprofit nature conservancy organizations and nonprofit historic preservation organizations. Since 1992, the program has helped protect more than 3,800 acres in the county, including places on Camano such as Kristoferson Farm and Barnum Point Park.
To apply, visit islandcountywa.gov or email jennifer.johnson@islandcountywa.gov. Deadline is Feb. 28.
People
Karis Brooks of Stanwood was named to the Cedarville University dean's list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Pets
Time for a Gala
Gala came to CASA as a stray with her three kittens and is now looking for her forever home. Once she warms up, Gala is a sweet girl who wants love and attention. She does well with other cats and cat-savvy dogs. Call Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 24 or a regular meeting, both via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Administration Building, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano island. The topic will be new commissioner orientation. The regular board meeting will then be held at 4:30 p.m. The Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
