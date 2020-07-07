Upper Left apartments move ahead
A proposed apartment building east of Stanwood High School’s stadium moved forward after it was determined to have no probable significant adverse environmental impact. Upper Left Property Group proposes a three-story, 31-unit multifamily residential building for 1.6 acres at 27408 72nd Avenue NW, Stanwood. It includes 19-one bedroom/studio units and 12 two-bedroom units, with a 15,000-square-foot outdoor area and barbecue area for tenants. Plans also call for a parking lot with lighting, stormwater pond, perimeter landscaping and frontage improvements along 72nd Avenue.
Stanwood to give out free masks
Stanwood received 4,000 reusable cloth face coverings from Snohomish County for eligible low-income families. The city will distribute them through the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano and Stanwood-Camano Food Bank.
“We partnered with the Stanwood Food Bank and Resource Center to distribute them as their clients typically meet the low income guidelines, and we know that most folks who seek out the food bank have not had access to face masks, so this is one great way to provide,” City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
The resource center will distribute masks 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The food bank will distribute masks during check-in on food distribution days, normally 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Stanwood’s namesake is honored
Snohomish County Women’s Legacy Project just added the story of Stanwood’s namesake, Clara Stanwood Pearson. The historical tale tells why Centerville changed its name to Stanwood and what life was like for early settlers to establish a town in the 1870s. Local historian Karen Prasse wrote the introduction and much was pulled from records at the Stanwood Area Historical Society and “Stanwood Tidings,” the newspaper of those early days. Find it and other local ladies' legends at snohomishwomenslegacy.org, click Story List.
Advanced Automotive plans addition
Advanced Automotive requested a permit to construct a 2,100-square-foot building addition for vehicle repairs at 10430 Saratoga Drive, Stanwood. The request comes as a Shoreline Substantial Development because it's near the Stillaguamish River. The addition would have 18 flood-vents to eliminate hydrostatic pressure, connect two existing buildings and be constructed on existing impervious surfaces, according to planning documents.
Six housing lots proposed on 80th Avenue
Terry Hammond has proposed a six-lot preliminary short plat on 2.25 acres at 28217 80th Avenue NW, Stanwood. The housing project includes frontage improvements along 80th Avenue, a private road and drainage. The existing house would remain.
Local ferry routes down a boat on July weekends
Because of a shortage of available crew during the COVID-19 pandemic and several workers testing positive for the virus, service on the Mukilteo/Clinton and Edmonds/Kingston routes will be reduced to one boat on weekends during the month of July. The affected dates include: July 11-12, July 18-19 and July 25-26.
Travelers should plan ahead by checking the online schedule and be prepared for long waits if driving onto a state ferry over each weekend. Customers may also want to consider traveling during non-peak times in the early mornings and later in the evening. Those who do sail during this time are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the duration of their trip, while those in the cabin should practice safe physical distancing, wash your hands and avoid traveling if you feel ill.
State unemployment stays high
During the week of June 21 through June 27, there were 31,911 initial regular unemployment claims — up 7.8% from the prior week. In total, there were 696,272 jobless claims — down 3.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 3,458 to 3,911 up 13% from the week before.
"New unemployment claims, while down significantly from the peak of the crisis, remain at record-high levels,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. “This is the second week in a row we’ve seen a slight increase in initial claims, indicating furloughs or layoffs in some sectors like accommodation & food services and retail."
Public asked to protect honey bees by reporting sightings of giant hornet
As summer gets into full swing and people spend more time outside, state and federal officials and local beekeepers hope the public will keep their eyes open and report any sightings of the Asian giant hornet.
“When it comes to preventing and stopping a new invasive species, we all have a role to play and this is a great example,” Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council, said. “The first detection of Asian giant hornet in the entire United States was made by an aware member of the public. Every other detection since has been made by everyday citizens. Being aware of new plants and animals or changes in your community and then letting the experts know if something seems like a problem can save thousands, if not millions of dollars, in damages.”
This bee-killer already has been spotted in two different cities in Washington this year even though Asian giant hornets aren’t expected out in larger numbers until July or August. That’s when worker hornets become active and the queens stop leaving the nests.
SVC Continuing and Community Education to offer virtual Hoop Camp for youth
This summer, area youth can improve their basketball fundamentals and skills with virtual Hoop Camps taught via Zoom by Skagit Valley College men’s basketball coach Carl Howell.
The camp will be offered via Zoom on July 21 and 22 from noon to 1:15 p.m. Cost is $70 for the two-day camp.
Information: campusce.net/skagit/course/course.aspx?catId=35.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Stanwood Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13. Meetings are online and open to the public. stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet online today . The regular board meeting starts at 1 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pets
Meet Freckles at NOAH
Freckles is a 2-year-old heeler mix with a ton of energy. She is looking for an active home with no young children or pets. The ideal family for Freckles would have experience with heelers, enjoy outdoor adventures, and have plenty of time to commit to regular activity for Freckles.
To adopt, call NOAH at 360-629-7055 for appointment.
People
Dean's list
Madison Ann Yerigan of Stanwood has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
