Volunteers document area birds in annual count
A group of four volunteers scanned Padilla Bay for clues — a group of black dots on the water, a white head in the trees, birdsong from the bushes. Listening closely and watching through their spotting scopes, the volunteers identified bird species, counted them and recorded the results.
About 60 volunteers took part on Dec. 28 in the Skagit Audubon Society’s annual Padilla Bay Christmas Bird Count, said volunteer Phil Wright, a birder of 30 years and former Skagit Audubon Society president.
Tens of thousands of volunteers around the country conduct their own Christmas Bird Counts between mid December through early January each year, according to the National Audubon Society. The count, started in 1900, is the country’s longest-running community science project.
Wright said the data helps scientists understand trends in bird populations, including a decline in species from climate change and habitat destruction.
Regional Apprenticeship Pathways pre-apprenticeship program ceremony
Education, labor, construction industry and government leaders will mark the new Regional Apprenticeship Pathways program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today. Jan. 7.
The RAP program is a pre-apprenticeship opportunity for high school students in Snohomish County to gain valuable training in the skilled trades. The program is housed at Marysville Pilchuck High School but is available to students throughout Snohomish County.
Speakers at the event will include Marysville School District Superintendent Jason Thompson, State Representative Mike Sells, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Snohomish County Labor Council Secretary Leonard Kelly, and a student participating in the RAP program.
Following the speakers, guests will have an opportunity to tour the facility that will house the program as well as speak to students about their projects and the coursework they have studied so far.
This event is being held to showcase the success of the students who started in the program in September as well as recognize and show appreciation for the many dedicated stakeholders who made the RAP program possible.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at MPHS, 5611 108th St NE, Marysville.
Minimum wage rises to $13.50
The minimum wage in Washington increased to $13.50 an hour on Jan. 1. It’s the final increase mandated under a voter-approved initiative.
The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2020, that would be $11.48. Tips do not count toward a worker’s minimum wage.
The state Department of Labor & Industries enforces the wage-and-hour laws. The minimum wage applies to most jobs, including those in agriculture.
Paid family and medical leave
Washingtonians now have access to a new paid family and medical leave program.
Nearly all workers in this state, including part and full-time, may be able to take up to 12 weeks to care for themselves or a family member through a serious illness or injury, to bond with a new child coming into the home and for certain service-connected events for military families. Between 16 and 18 weeks is available in some circumstances.
Applications for leave can be filed with the Employment Security Department, with benefits payable from Jan. 1. Visit paidleave.wa.gov.
New law on child car seats, boosters
Washington's revised car seat and booster law kicked in Jan. 1.
The updates include requiring children who have outgrown portable car seats to use booster seats until they are big enough for the vehicle's seat belt to fit properly. That happens when the children are at least 4 feet, 9 inches, which means most kids will need a booster until they're 10-12 years old.
More influenza B seen with this year’s outbreak
This flu season features more cases of influenza B, the viral strain that usually emerges later in the season, according to UW School of Medicine.
“We’re right now in the thick of the flu season. Here at Harborview Medical Center, we’re seeing anywhere from 5-10 cases of influenza in our clinics and our emergency room pretty much every day,” said Dr. John Lynch, the hospital’s medical director of infection control.
The most effective prevention method is the flu shot — and it’s not too late to get one, officials said. Beyond that, experts urge people to wash hands, stay home if unwell and wear a mask if seeking treatment at a clinic.
City seeks permits for berm and park projects
The Planning Commission will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th St. NW. The public can learn and comment about two major city project: Phase 1 of the Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation and the Hamilton Landing Park development that's planned for the site of the old Hamilton smokestack on 98th Avenue NW, just south of SR 532. The city needs permits for site development and shoreline substantial development for both projects.
The Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project will be constructed at 26769 98th Ave. NW in six phases. When finished, Stanwood’s downtown storm drainage will be completely separated from the Stillaguamish River’s flood waters.
• Phase 1 will retrofit the existing Irvine Slough Pump Station with a fourth pump and replaces the existing 30-inch drainage pipe with a 48-inch drainage pipe that will be re-routed for efficiency.
• Hamilton Landing Park has been designed to incorporate community traditions and character. The park will provide river access and a connection to nature with outdoor recreation. Planned amenities include parking, paths, picnic tables, a playground, a non-motorized boat launch and a labyrinth. The existing smokestack will be preserved as a feature of the park.
People can submit written comments and request to be a party of record to get city notices regarding either project. All written comments whether mailed or emailed must include your mailing address to be considered a party of record.
Send comments or requests to amy.rusko@ci.stanwood.wa.us or City of Stanwood, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292
City meetings
Learn about city government, meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us.
• Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
On the Jan. 9 agenda: approve the civic campus project concept plan, elect the mayor pro tempore and set the 2020 council calendar.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Place NW, Stanwood.
On the Jan. 13 agenda: public meetings regarding permits for the Hamilton Landing Park and the Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project.
Island County meetings
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. the first four Tuesdays each month, starting with a public comment period. Meetings are held in Coupeville with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. See islandcountywa.gov.
• CI Town Hall: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Camano Island Multi-Purpose Center, 141 East Camano Drive. Commissioner Janet St. Clair hosts a New Year round table conversation to update the public on what’s going on in the county.
