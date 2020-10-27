Motorcyclist dies on Pioneer Highway
A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding with a car on Pioneer Highway between Stanwood and Silvana.
The crash, in the 1800 block of Pioneer Highway, happening at about 3 p.m., according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit detectives.
The 50-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, detectives said. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.
The road was closed for several hours Sunday evening while detectives investigated the crash.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man after an investigation.
Local architects honored with design awards
The American Institute of Architects Northwest Washington recognized two local architect firms’ design excellence in the areas of sustainability, innovation, inclusion, building performance and overall integration with clients and the surrounding community.
Pelletier + Schaar of Stanwood was recognized for the Bloom Residence on Camano Island. The dwelling was awarded for its accessible design that takes advantage of sweeping views. The jurors commented that the project is a strong example of how a modest residential project can be elevated through the use of light, materials and a clear plan diagram. It is notable in what it accomplished on a small scale.
Designs Northwest Architects of Stanwood was honored for the Mazama Meadow Guest House in Mazama. This vacation retreat in North Central Washington was awarded for its appealing overall design. The jury responded to the feeling of being part of the nature outside but in the comfort of the home. The challenges of the location were addressed by cooling design strategies to keep the home comfortable throughout the year, and the use of low maintenance materials for sustainability.
CIFR gets clean state, federal audit
The state Auditor’s Office completed an accountability, financial statement and federal grant compliance audit of Camano Island Fire & Rescue covering a two-year period, from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019. The audit found that CIFR operations complied with applicable state laws, regulations and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources.
This was the first year CIFR underwent a federal grant compliance audit. Visit camanofire.com.
SnoPUD offers incentives for conserving energy
With cold weather here and more people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping energy consumption down can be a challenge, Snohomish PUD officials said. So the utility recently announced new incentives on energy-efficiency products.
The PUD is giving away energy-saving bundles — containing light bulbs, showerheads and more — to residential customers while supplies last. To order a free bundle, visit marketplace.snopud.com.
For customers with electrically heated homes, the PUD offers instant rebates to help pay for eligible heat pumps. For more information on these incentives and inexpensive tips for conserving energy, visit snopud.com/heating.
Weekly unemployment initial claims decrease
From Oct. 1-17, there were 16,890 initial regular unemployment claims, down 24.3% from the prior week. In total, there were 491,241 total jobless claims, up 3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 172% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,528 to 1,725, down 32% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 171 to 95, down 44.4% from the prior week.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. Those wanting to comment must register by 9 a.m. Nov. 12 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213.
The Stanwood City Planning Commission next meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 3, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Onxy at NOAH
Onyx is a sassy young feline that would be happiest in an indoor/outdoor environment. She does not like other cats, so she will need to be the only kitty in the home. She prefers her personal space and can overstimulate easily, so a home with no small children is required.
Appointments: 360-629-7055.
Say hello to Ann at CASA
Ann is a beautiful senior lady ready for a new home. She is very loving and enjoys being with people who like to cuddle. She connects easily with the humans in her life and is very attentive to those around her. Ann is prone to getting urinary crystals and will need to stay on her special food.
Appointments: 360-387-1902.
