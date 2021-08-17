Asian giant hornets found alive
A live Asian giant hornet was spotted attacking a wasp nest Thursday near Blaine and two others were captured. It was the first confirmed sightings of a live "murder hornet" in 2021 in Washington.
"This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year — attacking paper wasp nests," state entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a news release from the state Department of Agriculture.
Officials tagged the two captured hornets with tiny radios in an effort to track them back to their colony so it can be destroyed before the invasive pests become established. The location of the sighting confirmed is about 2 miles from where the first Asian giant hornet nest was eradicated in October. In June, a "slightly dried out, dead specimen" of the hornet was discovered on someone's lawn in Marysville.
Stanwood road still closed for culvert
Snohomish County is replacing the existing culverts at the 268th St NW crossing of Secret Creek, east of Stanwood. The three-week road closure will continue through August in the 1300 block of 268th St. NW with a signed detour. The assigned detour route will use 28th Ave. NW, 276th St. NW/Beck Road, Old Highway 99, 12th Ave. NW, and 268th St. NW.
UW Medicine seeks participants for study
Researchers are looking for adults ages 66-75 diagnosed with depression and attention issues. The study uses video game interface to evaluate the effects of cognitive training.
The study shows that at least one-third of individuals affected by late-life depression are not helped by antidepressant medications or psychotherapy. The studies are being conducted at the UW Medicine trial site in Seattle. To enroll, contact 206-616-2129 or creativ@uw.edu
Four more Discover Pass free days this year
The National Park Service celebrates its 105th birthday with free entrance to state lands. Washington State Parks, the state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer free visitor parking and day-use on Wednesday, Aug. 25. No Discover Pass is needed that day.
Typically a one-day visit pass is $10 while a one-year Discover Pass is $30. The remaining 2021 State lands free days are:
- Saturday, Sept. 25
- Thursday, Nov. 11
- Friday, Nov. 26.
Ferry fares increase; no BC route in 2021; vanpool changes
The Washington Transportation Commission approved a 2.5% fare increase for both vehicle and walk-on passengers in October and again next year. It is the first time fares have increased for walk-on passengers in a number of years. Ridership is largely dominated by vehicle travel.
The WSTC also adopted a policy change decreasing the required number of people considered a vanpool from five to three, and adjusted the fares accordingly.
The state ferry officials also announced they will delay the resumption of service to Sidney, British Columbia, until 2022 due to the uncertainty of the reopening of the maritime border between the United States and Canada, along with continued significant crewing and vessel availability challenges. At this time adding international service would further stress strained domestic service.
Pets
Pick Daisy at CASA
Daisy is quiet and enjoys being brushed or snuggled and naps. She is a little overweight at 18 pounds and will need a diet to prevent crystals. Daisy loves people and would be happiest in a quiet home. If Daisy seems like a fit for you, call Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902
Meet Mouse at NOAH
Mouse, or Ms. Mouse, is just a youngster at 1 year old. Mouse is lively and loves the outdoors. She still needs some help with basic training, but she is eager to learn. Mouse is particular and looking for just the right person to love. If you think that could be you, contact The Noah Center at 360-629-7055
Meetings
Snohomish County Redistricting Committee
The committee meets, Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. at Snohomish County Council Chambers, 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA, on the eighth floor. This will be the second public meeting to provide in-person or live public comment on the process of redrawing council districts.
Island County District 3 Virtual Town Hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair invites the public to an online meeting for an update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. Information: islandcountywa.gov
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The board meets Tuesday, Aug. 17, with in person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the District Administration office at 26920 Pioneer Highway, in Stanwood. Zoom information is at stanwood.wednet.edu
Island County Planning Commission
Regular meeting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
The commissioners meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at 8117 267th St. NW, in Stanwood's station 99. Information can be found at, islandcountywa.com/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Island County Commissioners
A special work session of the Island County Commissioners meets Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. at the new Island County Camano Administration Building, at 121 N East Camano Dr. on Camano Island. It will be a continued Special Work Session reviewing revenue and expenditure estimates, and other matters related to developing a 2022 preliminary budget.
