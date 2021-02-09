Ballots due Tuesday in special election
Camano Island voters must submit ballots Tuesday for Camano Island Fire and Rescue's request to renew its Emergency Medical Services levy.
The current six-year levy that funds EMS services expires at the end of 2021 and represents about 25% of CIFR’s annual budget. The renewal is not a new tax and would continue the same rate approved by about 86% of voters in 2015 — 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. On Camano, a ballot drop box is at the new Camano Administration Building at 121 N. East Camano Drive.
Meanwhile, voters in Arlington are deciding whether their city's fire department joins the North County Regional Fire Authority, which covers Stanwood and some of the rural areas to the north and west of Arlington.
Check SCNews.com Tuesday night for updates.
Local scholarship funds available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation 2021 high school scholarship cycle is open. More than 200 scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors who live within the Stanwood-Camano School District—including home-schooled students and those who attend private schools outside the area. This year includes the addition of the D.P.G. College Fund, Garry E. Lund Memorial, and RE/MAX Elevate scholarships. The submission deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Information: s-caf.org/hs_scholarships or 360-770-5842
Weekly unemployment initial claims mixed
From Jan. 24–30, there were 16,102 initial regular unemployment claims, down 2.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 489,741 total jobless claims, up 1.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 107% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,698 to 1,703, up .3% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 132 to 120, down 9.1% from the prior week.
People
Dean’s list
Wheaton College’s dean’s list for fall semester of 2020 recognized Kathryn Cunningham of Camano Island for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Camp Fire recognizes Camp Killoqua volunteers
Joy Balmer, Jason Cross and family, and Jason and Krissy Davis were all recognized by Camp Fire Snohomish County for volunteer service at Stanwood’s Camp Killoqua.
Land Trust welcomes two new board members
Whidbey Camano Land Trust welcomed Janett Wingett and Michael Stansbury to its board.
Wingett of Camano Island is retiring this spring from the Seattle Fire Department. Stansbury of Whidbey Island has served two previous terms on the nonprofit conservation trust’s board.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Pets
Meet Scout at CASA
Scout is a friendly 3-year-old Doberman mix. Although he has a sweet disposition, he is very strong and will need a confident handler. Scout is active and will need a forever home with a fully fenced yard. He can be overly boisterous and will do best in a home without children under 13. He knows a few basic commands and seems highly trainable.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.