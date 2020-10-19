Unemployment initial claims up sharply; September jobless rate decreases
From Oct. 4-10, there were 22,324 initial regular unemployment claims, up 44.1% from the prior week. In total, there were 476,735 total jobless claims, down 5.9% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial applications remain at elevated levels and are at 252% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,662 to 2,528, up 52% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 100 to 171, up 71% from the prior week. Washington’s economy added 2,400 jobs in September, and the state’s preliminary monthly unemployment rate for September decreased from 8.4 % to 7.8 % according to ESD.
Camano Annex closes early on Oct. 23 for move
Island County offices at the Camano Administration building will close at noon on Oct. 23 to allow office staff to move into the new administration building. The drop box at the new building may be used to submit property tax payments, which are due Oct 31. Payments may be made online at islandcountywa.gov/treasure, by phone at 866-874-2060 or by mail.
General Election ballots mailed to Washington voters
Last week, ballots were mailed to all registered voters in Washington for the General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters have until 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to place their marked ballots in one of over 500 drop boxes statewide. Drop-box locations can be found at VoteWA.gov, Washington’s online voter portal.
People who return their ballots by U.S. mail can use the provided postage-paid envelope. The U.S. Postal Service recommends that ballots should be returned by mail at least one week before Election Day. Registered voters can track their ballots at VoteWA.gov.
Any registered voter who has not received a ballot should log in to VoteWA.gov or contact a county elections office to request a replacement. Information: islandcountywa.gov/auditor/elections or snohomishcountywa.gov/5609/supervoter
State Parks announces winter camping, day-use schedule
The Washington State Parks 2020-21 winter schedule is now available online at: parks.state.wa.us/158/winter-schedule. More than 100 parks will remain open during the winter, while about 22 parks are closed until dates in March, April or May.
State parks offer ample opportunities for those who enjoy camping in the winter months. Campgrounds that remain open are less crowded, and more campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Most offer off-season rates.
Request for Districting Committee nominations
Every 10 years, Snohomish County is required to appoint a Districting Committee that recommends to the County Council revisions to the boundaries of the five county council districts to equalize population among the districts. This districting process is scheduled for 2021 after data from the 2020 census has been compiled.
The central committees of the Republican and Democratic parties each submit a list with five people for the council to consider appointing to the committee. The council appoints two people from each list. Those four appointees then appoint a fifth person to serve on the Districting Committee. All five members will be appointed by Jan. 31.
WSU Extension to offer home horticulture training
Learn to be a better home gardener and steward of the environment this winter with Washington State University Snohomish County Extension’s new online Home Horticulture Training program.
Training focuses on a wide range of horticulture topics taught online by WSU faculty, staff, Master Gardeners, and other regional experts on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon starting Jan. 9 and continuing weekly through April 24. Training also includes access to WSU Extension’s online Master Gardener Training Modules and the extensive Master Gardener Manual.
Those wishing to earn a Home Horticulture Certificate of Completion will need to participate in weekly online quizzes, a final, and attend most classes. Homework is expected to average three to five hours a week. All training is open book, and no memorization is expected. Tuition is $300 and requires a computer with internet access, e-mail and a Zoom account. Registration opens Nov. 14. Information: tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8
Island County natural resources values survey
Island County is conducting a survey to gauge residents’ values regarding natural resource priorities and shorelines. This survey mirrors regional efforts aimed at better understanding residents' values of and experiences with the natural environment in Puget Sound. The Island County Local Integrating Organization collaborated with Oregon State University's Human Dimensions Lab to create the survey.
All part-time and full-time adult residents may take the survey. It takes 10-15 minutes to complete, and all responses will be recorded anonymously. Responses collected will contribute to Island County natural resource management decisions, including those related to ecosystem recovery planning and shoreline management.
Survey: tinyurl.com/y624cwa6. Information: david.trimbach@oregonstate.edu
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. Those wanting to comment must register by 9 a.m. Oct. 22 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213
The Stanwood City Planning Commission next meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 20, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Pizza at NOAH
Pizza is a 51-pound, outgoing and active mixed-breed boy searching for his forever home. He is active and intelligent and will need an adopter who is willing and able to provide the mental and physical stimulation that Pizza needs. He gets along well with other dogs. Pizza tends to get anxious if left by himself and would do best with someone who can stay home with him. If left alone, he has been known to become destructive to property and would therefore not be suitable for an apartment or rental home.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
