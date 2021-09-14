Cornet Bay Marina temporarily closed for construction
The state Parks and Recreation Commission closed part of the Cornet Bay Marina pier at Deception Pass State Park on Sept. 9 for a reconstruction project.
The floating docks will remain open until October but will not have access to the shore. Bathrooms will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to closing time at dusk. The boat ramp will remain open throughout the duration of the project. Limited beach access will be available west of the boat ramps. Visitors are asked to follow all signage and stay out of closed areas.
Local biotoxin alert continues
All of Island County shorelines are closed for recreational harvest of all shellfish due to dangerous biotoxin levels, a common occurrence in the warmer months. The closure comes on the heels of a shutdown of harvesting in Saratoga Passage, Penn Cove and Holmes Harbor. Other local areas closed for shellfish include Port Susan Bay.
Dispose of any shellfish harvested after Aug. 16 from these areas. Bivalve mollusk such as clams, mussels, oysters, geoduck and scallops can accumulate paralytic shellfish poison. Crab, since they feed on shellfish, can also become toxic. Always check the state Department of Health’s shellfish safety map immediately before and after harvesting shellfish: tinyurl.com/ShellfishSafetyMap
Information: tinyurl.com/ShellfishInfoLinks
Tourism Promotion Area Board has two openings
The Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board is seeking new members to serve in a consultative capacity to make recommendations for uses of lodging tax collections.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/3339/Apply
2nd 'murder hornet' nest eliminated; 3rd discovered
The second Asian giant hornet’s nest discovered this year in Washington was eradicated Saturday.
Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it also discovered a third nest in the same general area east of Blaine in north Whatcom County as the second nest and plans were underway to remove that one as well.
Asian giant hornets, Vespa mandarinia, are an invasive species that normally range from India through Southeast Asia to Japan. They are the world’s largest hornet being about 2 inches long with a 3-inch wingspan.
They prey on honeybees and other insects, especially in late summer and early fall. A small group of these hornets can attack honeybee colonies en masse, resulting in the complete destruction of a healthy colony in a matter of hours, helping them to earn the nickname "murder hornet.” An attack leaves piles of decapitated honey bees in front of the hive.
Report suspected Asian giant hornet sightings and learn more at agr.wa.gov/hornets.
People
Stanwood resident Octavia Stappart has been awarded a $6,000 college scholarship from the Seattle branch of the American Association of University Women. Stappart, a University of Washington junior, is studying computer science.
Charlotte Lehr, Daisy Lehr and William Lehr, all of Camano Island, attended Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math. They participated in experiments and graduated with honors.
Pets
This double delight just arrived from Maui. Chobani and Gogurt, dubbed the "yogurt girls," are an Italian greyhound pointer mix. The pair are bonded and will need to be adopted together. Contac The Noah Center at 360-629-7055.
Bellevue has everything he needs but someone to love. The 3-month-old is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and treated for worms and fleas. He is extra loving and looking for his own family to shower with affection. Contact the Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902.
Meetings
Island County
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m.every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. islandcountywa.gov
- Camano Island Democrats are hosting a discussion with Stanwood-Camano School Board candidate Charlotte Murry, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen and Island County Commissioner Janet St Clair during a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com for a link to the meeting.
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd Camano Island or via Zoom. camanofire.com
Stanwood- Camano
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m., Sept. 21, at 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. In the Administration and Resource Center Board Room, with in-person attendance and on Zoom. stanwood.wednet.edu
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on Zoom. nothcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on Zoom. stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, on Zoom. stanwoodwa.org
Snohomish County
- Snohomish County District Committee Meets at 4 p.m. Sept. 15, open to the public via Zoom. Agendas, meeting minutes and video can be found on the County Council's Meetings & Webcasts page. For questions, email contact.council@co.snohomish.wa.us
