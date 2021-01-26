Donate blood at pop-up center on Camano
The public can donate blood Jan. 27-28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 795 Ell Road on Camano Island. Bloodworks Northwest, a local nonprofit blood center that provides 95% of the blood to hospitals and medical centers in the Northwest, is operating the pop-up donor center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloodworks has had to cancel all mobile blood drives. To continue collecting blood while following all FDA/CDC recommendations, the organization has transitioned to pop-up donor centers.
Appointments: tinyurl.com/blood-donate-camano
Snohomish County provides additional small business grants
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the reopening of the Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Grant Program last week. This grant program is a key part of the relief and recovery action Snohomish County is taking to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Businesses that previously applied to the R3 program in 2020 but have not yet received an award will automatically be considered in this round and do not need to reapply. Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded to qualifying businesses.
Information: workforcesnohomish.org
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Jan. 10-16, there were 19,212 initial regular unemployment claims, down 29.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 468,801 total jobless claims, down 9.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 114% above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,811 to 2,029 down 27.8% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 195 to 127, down 34.9% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy lost 9,900 jobs in December, and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate increased from 5.7% in November to 7.1% in December, according to the ESD.
Agricultural conservation easement grant applications accepted
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Washington is accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easements Program-Agricultural Lands Easement. Applications must be submitted by close of business Feb. 26 to be considered for fiscal year 2021 funding.
The grant program provides funds to eligible entities so they can purchase permanent easements that protect the agricultural use and conservation value of the land. These easements prevent productive working lands from being converted to non-agricultural uses, while supporting and maximizing the protection of land devoted to food and fiber production.
Information: nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/wa/home
Sound Water Stewards offers training
Sound Water Stewards of Island County is looking for individuals who are passionate about marine and shoreline ecology to join the 2021 Class. Stewards are trained volunteers working in and around Island County for a healthy, sustainable Puget Sound through education, stewardship and citizen science.
Virtual classes will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, April 8 - May 20 and Sept. 9 - Oct. 21. Classes are augmented by guided small-group outdoor field trips, hands-on practice, online sharing in a private platform and additional online content.
Applications are due by March 8. The fee for training is $200 plus a commitment to give back 100 hours of volunteer time within the next two years. Scholarships are available. Information: soundwaterstewards.org/training
State Parks to decide on Navy training plan
The State Parks Commission is expected this week to decide if the Navy should be allowed to conduct special operations training at Camano Island State Park and 27 others.
State Parks has proposed conditions on the Navy plan, including that it not bring real weapons into the parks, not spy on park users and that it coordinate training dates and locations with tribes.
Public comments have been accepted for the past several weeks ahead of the State Parks Commission meeting Thursday, Jan. 28.
According to the Navy’s proposal, training at Camano Island State Park could look something like this: A small submersible carrying eight Navy SEAL trainees approaches the shoreline at day or night. Trainees would leave the water, cross the beach and quietly transition to land-based activities. Trainees would hike to a designated observation point where they are taught techniques for conducting reconnaissance without alerting anyone to their presence or location. Trainees would remain undetected for a period of time with the goal of leaving no trace of their presence.
People
Whitworth University’s provost’s honor roll for fall 2020 recognized Amber Boyd of Camano Island and Saylor Anderson and Bethany Vansant, both of Stanwood, for earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Board members will hold three virtual “Coffee with the Board” events this month: 9-10 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. Jan. 27, and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Pets
Isabelle is a sweet senior cat who wants a quiet home where she can spend her golden years. Isabelle has an independent streak but can also be affectionate. She would do best in a forever home without other pets.
Appointments at CASA: 360-387-1902 or camanoanimalshelter.com
