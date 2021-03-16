Stanwood Council reconciles budget
The Stanwood City Council on Thursday approved budget adjustments that update beginning fund balance estimates with actual dollar amounts. It’s a housekeeping measure that is done annually.
Any unused funds appropriated in 2020 were carried forward to the 2021 budget. When projects aren’t finished one year, remaining funds are typically moved to the next year, especially for multiyear capital projects, Jennifer Ferguson said.
Several projects expected to be completed in 2020 were extended into 2021.
“COVID was a big factor in a number of our projects being delayed; contractors had to take precautions. Just like any other business, they had to comply with governor’s orders to protect their workers,” Ferguson said.
State Parks boating program launches this month
Developed by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and produced under a grant administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, the annual Spring Aboard campaign, which runs from March 21-27, provides information on how to enroll in a boating safety education course.
In Washington, boaters who operate a vessel with a 15-horsepower or greater engine must be certified and carry a boater education card to prove they passed an accredited boating safety course.
After completing the course or equivalency exam, students must apply for a boater education card with their proof of certification. Many online course providers will complete this step and charge a third-party fee. If boaters apply directly with the boating program, the one-time fee is $10.
Information: boatered.org
State Parks to reopen many facilities across the state
Washington State Parks announced that many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities will begin opening this month.
Nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks that normally open in March will reopen March 22. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season. Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen on March 22, or at the normal time they reopen for the season.
Several interpretive centers will open this month and others will reopen next month or later. Some will remain closed until further notice. Hours of operation will vary at each location, and some centers will be open by appointment only.
Check individual park web pages for more information or visit parks.wa.gov.
Island County seeking board applicants
Several positions are available on Island County government boards.
- Housing Authority Board: Two positions are open on this board, which promotes adequate and affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination. The board meets monthly for up to two hours.
- Board of Equalization: Applicants are being sought for the board, which renders decisions on taxpayer petitions for property tax equalization. Most meetings are held at the courthouse in Coupeville, with periodic hearings on Camano Island. Members are paid $100 per day during active service.
Information: 360-679-7353 or j.roll@islandcountywa.gov
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Feb. 28-March 6, there were 11,760 initial regular unemployment claims, down 9.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 453,503 total jobless claims, down 1.3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claim applications remain at elevated levels and are at 79% above last year’s weekly new claim applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,460 to 1,234, down 15.5% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 102 to 82, down 19.6% from the prior week.
Washington again ranked No. 1 state in national report
Washington was ranked as the best state in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in a new report released last week. Washington has held the top ranking since 2019.
The publication annually ranks all 50 states across a myriad of categories, such as health care, opportunity, the economy and education. Washington ranked first for broadband access and GDP growth, as well as tying for first for government credit rating score and ranking in the top 10 of five other categories.
“I am so happy for the people of Washington to take home this honor again. It takes all 7.6 million of us to make this state the dynamic place it truly is. Washingtonians are motivated to lead and innovate in all aspects of our society, in labor, business, education, health, and so much more,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “It was that same spirit that helped us bounce back from being the first state in the nation hit by COVID-19, and we are on our way to a robust recovery because of our unique attributes.”
Pets
Meet Shadow at CASA
Shadow is a gentle, well-mannered pooch who loves to snuggle. He is potty- and crate- trained and knows some commands such as sit, stay and come. Shadow can be nervous and needs time getting to know new people. He will do best in a calm, adult-only forever home.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
