Man's body found on Camano beach
A man was found dead on a beach in the Elger Bay on June 14.
Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a body at about 10 a.m. near Elger Park Road.
There were no obvious signs of foul play but deputies are still investigating and awaiting results from an examination by the Island County Coroner's Office, sheriff’s office spokesperson Ed Wallace said.
There was a partially submerged kayak found nearby and a sailboat anchored offshore, Wallace said. Positive identification of the man is pending the results of the coroner’s investigation.
Snohomish Health District names new top official
The Snohomish Health District announced Dr. James Lewis as the county's next health officer. He is replacing Dr. Chris Spitters, who is stepping down after over 20 years in the field.
Lewis has worked in public health at the state and local levels. He is currently a medical epidemiologist with Public Health Seattle & King County as well as an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Washington. He starts Aug. 1.
Speaker series coming to Stanwood
The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano and the Stanwood Library are hosting a five-part speaker series collaborating with the help of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. Presentations will be in person at the CRC across the street from the Stanwood Library at 2 p.m. on the fourth Saturday each month from June through October.
Register for presentations at the Stanwood Library’s event calendar: sno-isle.bibliocommons.com/v2/events. More information at: crc-sc.org
- June 25 - Gravitational Wave Astronomy through a Blackfoot Lens with Corey Gray
- July 22 - An Appetite for Film, Food in the Movies with John Trafton
- Aug. 27 - The Samurai Code, How Bushido Changes Lives with Lori Whaley
- Sept. 24 - Will the 2020s Roar like the 1920s? with Bill Woodward
- Oct. 22 - Laughing Matters, Asian Americans, Comedy and Inclusion with Michelle Liu
Blood donors urgently needed amid shortage
The American Red Cross announced a blood crisis earlier this year, citing its worst blood shortage in over a decade. With summer approaching, the state Department of Health, in partnership with the Washington State Blood Coalition, is encouraging eligible donors to give blood. All types are needed. A donation usually takes less than an hour and includes a screening process.
Information: bloodworksnw.org
Uncertain future for Mount Vernon golf course
After being closed for two years, Eaglemont Golf Course has been sold, though it is unclear if or when it will reopen. The golf course closed in April 2020. The property is 216 acres and includes an 18-hole golf course and the Eaglemont clubhouse. The 20,000-square-foot clubhouse houses a pro shop, banquet hall, conference rooms, fitness center, restaurant and administrative offices.
A representative of Beacon Hill International Ministries, which closed the sale May 19, confirmed that organization bought the course, but has not made himself available for comment.
Skagit River railroad bridge permit denied
The railroad bridge east of the Interstate 5 and Riverside Drive bridges, built in 1910, needs to be replaced.
However, the permit was denied, and the Department of Ecology said in a letter to owner BNSF that it needs to see plans concerning water quality protection, debris management and construction methodology.
BNSF may reapply for the permit, according to the letter written by Joe Burcar, section manager for Ecology’s Shorelands and Environmental Assistance Program in the Northwest Regional Office.
According to initial project documentation from 2021, BNSF plans to build a new, modern bridge about 30 feet downstream of the current bridge, then demolish the old one. It would also install 2,270 feet of new rail to connect existing tracks to the new bridge.
BNSF also must complete a required environmental review that would evaluate possible impacts of the project.
The railway plans to give Ecology the requested information and resubmit the application, said Lena Kent, spokesperson for BNSF.
People
Local students graduate from colleges
- Oregon State University: Veaya Holzknecht of Stanwood earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences graduating Magna Cum Laude; Bailey Dixon of Stanwood received a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering, graduating Magna Cum Laude; Tyler Swanson of Camano Island earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Travis Beckt of Camano Island earned a Bachelor of Science in Ecological Engineering and Anna Beran of Camano Island received a Bachelor of Science in Ecological Engineering.
- Colorado College: Caleb Richards of Stanwood graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
- Washburn University: Aaron Thomas from Camano Island earned a Juris Doctor in Law.
- Clarke University: Hannah Sacora of Camano Island graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.
Students earn honors at college
- University of Alabama: Taylor Zempel of Stanwood was named to the dean's list for spring semester, having a record of 3.5 or higher.
- Gonzaga University: Jesslin Ochoa of Stanwood earned a place on the president's list this spring with a GPA above 3.85. Making the dean's list were: David Austin, Karl DeBoer, Trygve DeBoer, Danielle Hall and Caitlin Hanan of Camano Island and Sophia Garvey of Stanwood.
Public Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners is having a Special Meeting on the topic of Strategic Planning, at 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at 273 N. West Camano Dr. The meeting is open to the public.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood, as well as online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 1p.m.Tuesday, June 21. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
