Local COVID rates remain flat
In Snohomish County, the infection rate remained steady at 69 cases per 100,000 residents — the same as last week but still the lowest rate since early October.
Meanwhile, 65% of eligible Snohomish County residents have received
at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58% are now fully vaccinated.
Stanwood recorded seven new cases during last week, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were four new cases detected last week, according to the most recently available Island County Public Health data.
Body recovered from Stillaguamish River
Around noon Monday, the Sheriff’s Office Marine unit recovered the body of a 58-year-old woman who was reported missing while swimming in the Stillaguamish River at about 5 p.m. Sunday near the 21900 block of Sather Road.
Witnesses reported she was swimming without a flotation device but didn’t see her in distress or go under water. Search and rescue teams, drones and a fire department hovercraft team responded to search for the victim.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office will provide positive identification of the decedent, as well as determine the cause and manner of death.
Boaters, paddlers reminded to take extra caution during hot weather
The Washington State Parks Boating Program urges boaters and paddlers to be extra cautious on the water. Even though the air is warm, water in rivers and lakes remains cold from snowmelt runoff. Most river and creek water temperatures range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s — temperatures that can easily cause cold-water shock.
“One of the best ways for boaters and paddlers to stay safe on the water during excessive heat is to wear a life jacket,” Boating Program Manager Rob Sendak said.
Participation in all water sports includes some risk. The weather and cold-water conditions underscore the need to always be prepared to deal with all circumstances. Small craft such as kayaks, canoes and SUPs are the most vulnerable to capsizing. Sudden immersion in cold water makes it difficult, if not impossible, for people to keep their heads above water and stay afloat.
Safety Tips: parks.wa.gov/boating
Cops launch Operation Dry Water
Law enforcement agencies are preparing for Operation Dry Water, a nationally coordinated effort that focuses on boating-under-the-influence awareness and enforcement. Boaters statewide will notice an increase in patrols July 2-4.
The Washington State Parks Boating Program, safety advocates and law enforcement agencies are asking boaters to help keep everyone safe by not consuming alcohol or marijuana while out on the water, especially when operating a boat or paddlecraft.
Information: boatsober.org
State works to set zero emission vehicle standards
Cars and trucks are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Washington. The state Department of Ecology is adopting new requirements that will soon take a bite out of that pollution by putting more zero-emission vehicles on the road.
The Zero Emission Vehicle Standard, which the Legislature approved in 2020, will require that a percentage of the vehicles automakers sell in Washington use battery electric or hydrogen fuel cells for power, meaning the vehicles will emit no greenhouse gases or other types of tailpipe pollution.
The Department of Ecology plans to complete the rulemaking by the end of 2021, but due to federal Clean Air Act requirements, the new standards would take effect beginning in 2024.
Mountain Loop Highway reopens
On June 24, Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, reopened a 12-mile unpaved section Mountain Loop Highway from Barlow Pass to the Bedal Campground. The highway between the Deer Creek and Barlow Pass gates on the westside of the pass opened on May 19. The unpaved section opened last week remained closed while county crews completed maintenance from winter weather. Mountain Loop Highway has been seasonally closed since December 2020.
I-5 traffic slows for Stillaguamish River bridge work
Snohomish County contractor crews successfully completed the full, long-term closure of the southbound Stillaguamish River bridge on June 23. Southbound traffic on I-5 is now being diverted into the northbound median bypass. During the projected five-month closure, the bridge will be under full containment while crews remove old peeling paint, clean exposed metal and apply new paint.
Travelers can expect:
· Northbound and southbound I-5 will both use the northbound bridge. Concrete barriers will separate northbound and southbound traffic, which will be reduced from three to two lanes in each direction.
· Increased congestion and backups during peak commute hours.
· Speed limits reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph through the work zone.
Pets
Meet Chavo at CASA
Chavo is a sweet cat who may take some time to adjust but is very outgoing and social once he does. Chavo will need an indoor-only forever home that is a quiet home and does not include children or dogs.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Say hello to George at NOAH
George is a young male domestic shorthair-mix who is a bit shy but a true people-lover at heart. He is looking for a quiet home where he can have time to himself when not snuggling up with those around him.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
People
Graduate honors
Henry Jennings was named co-recipient of the Central Washington University School of Graduate Studies for the Comstock Thesis Award for the best graduate thesis in the university for 2021. Jennings’ thesis was a study of sports culture in the Soviet Union during the Khrushchev era.
Community Resource Center selects new director
The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano has hired Mary Bredereck as the new executive director. Bredereck of Camano Island has over 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience including executive director of the Stanwood-Camano YMCA.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 12. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
