Boeing is moving up plans to consolidate its 787 production in South Carolina as early as March instead of the previously announced time frame of mid-2021, according to a company memo.
The memo states that 787 employees in Everett will continue to work after the March transfer of final assembly, inspecting the already completed 787s for the quality defects and performing any needed repairs. There are about 1,000 people who work directly on the 787 program in the Puget Sound region.
Boeing officials have said consolidation will make the company more competitive and efficient.
Body found in field near Silvana
The body of Daniel C. Shields, 33, of Edmonds was discovered Tuesday in a snowy field by a driver on Pioneer Highway by Silvana, according to authorities. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded at about 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Pioneer Highway. Collision Investigation Unit detectives and Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene. The roadway was closed during the investigation.“There are no obvious signs of criminal activity, but the death is being investigated by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner announced Thursday that the cause of death is blunt force injuries. The manner of death is still being investigated by detectives.
Authorities are trying to identify the man found dead in late October in the water off Camano Island. The Island County Coroner's Office released a sketch of the man completed by a forensic artist based on the information available. The man's fingerprints and DNA have been submitted to forensic databases, but no match has been made.
Anyone with information should call the Island County Coroner’s Office at 360-679-7358 or Sheriff's Detective Robert Mirabal at 360-679-9567. Tips can be emailed to tips@islandcountywa.gov.
Congressman Larsen tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen announced last week he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine in accordance with federal guidelines. He said he received word of the positive test Dec. 22 but was not experiencing symptoms.
Larsen, D-Everett, represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties and all of Island and San Juan counties.
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Dec. 13-19, there were 17,596 initial regular unemployment claims, down 10% from the prior week. In total, there were 458,912 total jobless claims, down 6.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 99% above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,916 to 1,659, down 13.4% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 164 to 134, down 18.3% from the prior week.
Horses spread holiday cheer in Snohomish County
The Executive Horse Council of Snohomish County is bringing a little joy and light to the holiday season with the launch of its new decorating contest for horses.
Festive Horse, Let Them Light the Way is a virtual contest open to all who own or ride horses. Contestants simply decorate their horse with lights (LED battery only) and/or other holiday decorations, take a picture and post it on the Facebook page of the Executive Horse Council of Snohomish County. The photo with the most likes by Dec. 31 wins. The prize is a $100 gift certificate to the winner’s favorite Snohomish County restaurant.
To see the festive, decorated horses and vote on favorites, visit facebook.com/SnoCoHorseCouncil and from the top tabs, click on More/Community.
Comment on State Active Transportation Plan
The state Department of Transportation seeks comments on its draft State Active Transportation Plan, 2020 and Beyond. The plan comes as more people than ever are walking and bicycling. According to the DOT multimodal transportation dashboard, this increase is due to people seeking alternatives to transit use and ways to maintain physical and mental health during the pandemic. At the same time, a preliminary assessment of crash statistics found that 2020 fatal crashes involving those vulnerable road users appear to be occurring at higher rates than the averages for 2010-2019.
The draft plan assesses the needs for accessible pedestrian and bicyclist facilities, highlights safety concerns and provides the first-ever examination of state right of way and its suitability for active transportation. An online open house and a series of webinars will provide opportunities to learn more about the draft plan and to provide comments.
Information: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/active-transportation-plan
Tips for snowstorm preparedness
For those venturing through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage for road closure information and more. A new snow removal and anti-icing map shows which routes are primary and secondary and allows residents to see what county roads have been recently plowed, sanded or de-iced.
County road maintenance is responsible for about 1,600 miles of roads. Multiple snowplow passes and treatments may be required to keep primary routes passable. All other routes will be addressed based on priority and resources. Anti-icing liquid (calcium chloride) will be used in predetermined areas when weather conditions are appropriate for this type of treatment.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/2113/Snow-and-Ice-Response and goweb2.calamp.com/snohomishpublic/snowiceActivity.html.
People
Montana State University named Nathan Goodwin, Samantha Hall and Dylan Link of Camano Island and Nathan Berquist and Jessica Stevens of Stanwood to its fall 2020 undergraduate honor rolls.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Visit islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Merida at CASA
Merida is friendly, outgoing cat looking for a home to match her personality. She has a sweet, energetic temperament and loves to play. Merida is chatty and connects with everyone around her. She would do best in a home without other cats.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
