Weekly unemployment initial claims mixed
From Sept. 13-19, there were 19,574 new regular unemployment claims, up 6.4% from the prior week. In total, there were 540,153 total jobless claims, down 4.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 271% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,056 to 1,986, down 3% from the prior week. In Island County, initial regular claims filed increased from 111 to 131, up 18% from the prior week.
Snohomish County's overall jobless rate in August was 7.8%, down from 8.8% in July. Island County's unemployment rate fell from 10.3% in July to 8.5% in August, according to ESD data released last week.
Officials warn of phishing campaign
The Washington Secretary of State's office is warning the public of an "active cyber threat facing government entities throughout the country."
Phishing is a cybercrime in which someone posing as a legitimate entity targets individuals online to gain sensitive data.
"Though we have no reason at this time to believe this is targeted at elections, we are working with our federal partners and have notified local elections officials. Out of an abundance of caution, the Office of the Secretary of State's Security Operations Center is taking proactive steps to increase our security posture in response to these events," according to the Secretary of State statement. "We have activated our incident response plan. There has been no indication of compromise at the Office of the Secretary of State."
Burns bans modified in Snohomish, Island counties
Recent rain and more stable atmospheric moisture levels have lessened the fire danger. As a result, both Snohomish and Island counties have modified existing burn bans to allow for recreational fires.
In both counties, recreational fires can be no larger than 3 feet across and must be contained within an approved fire pit. Recreational fires must be monitored at all times and a water source for extinguishing the fire must be readily available.
The burn ban is still in effect in Snohomish and Island counties for outdoor burning other than recreational fires.
State Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal collision
Brenda Cuff, 36, died in a crash at 5:07 a.m. Sept. 14 while driving south on Interstate 5 between Marysville and Everett.
Washington State Patrol troopers are seeking witnesses or dash camera video of the collision between a black 2003 Honda Odyssey and a tractor-trailer. Email Trooper Eric Goold at eric.goold@wsp.wa.gov or call 425-923-5949.
State pays millions in Lost Wages Assistance benefits
The state’s Employment Security Department paid over $625 million in Lost Wages Assistance benefits to more than 400,000 eligible claimants. Lost Wages Assistance is a temporary federal program that provides an additional $300 in unemployment benefits for eligible claimants who filed during August and early September.
“These additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome — providing much needed assistance to Washingtonians and their families during this crisis,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. “It is important to emphasize, however, that this benefit is time-limited to only a six-week period, between July 26 and Sept. 5, 2020, and there is a limited amount of funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. I urge anyone who received benefits during that time to log in to your unemployment account as soon as possible and answer the eligibility question, if you have not yet done so, as you may be entitled to additional money. If you are unsure if this applies to you or you’d like to learn more about the program, go to esd.wa.go/LWA.”
Lost Wages Assistance is not the same as the additional $600 per week that was available under the CARES Act, which expired in July. Lost Wages Assistance has different requirements for eligibility and is drawn from a limited pool of money to be shared among all states that apply and are approved.
State Parks announces free days for 2021
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer 12 free days next year, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The first free day of 2021 is New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
The 2021 free days are: Jan. 1, Jan. 18, March 19, April 3, April 22, June 5, June 12, June 13, Aug. 25, Sept. 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 26. Information: parks.wa.gov.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The meeting is open to the public. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Those who want to make written public comments for the council meeting must register by 9 a.m. Oct. 8 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213
Camano Town Hall meeting
A public meeting will be held online 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 1. Island County Auditor Sheilah Crider and Elections Supervisor Michelle Reagan will talk about the 2020 election, ballot boxes and how to be sure your vote counts. Commissioner Janet St. Clair will answer general questions and give an update on the 2021 county budget. For details, email j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov or go to facebook.com/events/782250199016670.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue
Camano Island Fire and Rescue meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct 12, for the first reading of the 2021 budget at their regular Fire Commissioners meeting at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: 360-387-1512.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 6, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Camano Island Democrats
Camano Island Democrats welcome several local candidates and will hear a presentation on Referendum 90 in a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. To join, email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com or visit camanoislanddemocrats.com.
Pets
Meet Penny at CASA
Penny is a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier/Chihuahua mix with an adorable face. She is very energetic and loves to run and explore her surroundings. Penny can be wary of new people, but seems to warm quickly once she feels secure. She can become jealous and may overreact to shifts in attention. Due to these behavior issues, Penny would do best in a home with no young children or other dogs. She seems to do well with cats.
Call CASA at 360-387-1902 to schedule an appointment.
