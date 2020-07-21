Burn bans set for Snohomish, Island counties
Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal announced an outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Island County's burn ban starts at noon Friday.
The restriction bans all outdoor burning, except for recreational fires less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high contained in a fire pit. All outdoor burn permits are suspended until this ban is lifted.
Heads up: We've got a Type 1 burn ban starting at NOON Friday, July 24.— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) July 18, 2020
What's that mean? In a nutshell:
✅ YES - Campfires are allowed
❌ NO - Burning outdoor debris or brush piles is NOT ALLOWED pic.twitter.com/p9xBSNgaxq
Rules of the road for campaign signs
Generally, political campaign signs are not allowed within a road’s right-of-way. State and county road crews will remove unauthorized campaign signs within the county road or state highway right-of-way. Utility poles normally lie within the road right-of-way, but near the edge. Signs should be placed beyond that distance, outside the right-of-way, according to Island and Snohomish county regulations.
Signs removed from the right-of-way by county personnel will be kept at the respective road shops 30 days for retrieval. Unclaimed signs will be disposed of. See the state sign regulations at wsdot.wa.gov/operations/traffic.
Civility First's third annual art and photography contest
Civility First, a grassroots movement in Island County promoting courteous public and private dialogue, and Sno-Isle Libraries invite participants of all ages to submit an original artwork or photograph with the theme of “Choose Civility — Respect Others, Listen, & Be Kind.”
Participants will enter the contest in one of the following age categories: children (12 & under), youth (13-18), adult (over 18). A cash prize will be given to the winner and runner-up in each age category. All entries will be submitted electronically. The Civility First website will exhibit the entries as part of Civility Month in October. Information: civilityfirst.org/art-contest.html.
Sign up for Profit Mastery program
Profit Mastery is an internationally-acclaimed leading financial management webinar program that gives participants the tools and confidence needed to manage their businesses. The program provides independent business owners financial perspective and tools to take advantage of opportunities and deal with challenges.
Information: stanwoodwa.org. Registration: stanwoodwa.org/411/Business-Resources
Paddle Safe Week July 19-25
The Washington State Parks Boating Program wants paddlers to have fun on the water while being safe. The Paddle Safe Week campaign, July 19–25, focuses on safe paddling practices and safety on Washington's marine and fresh waterways throughout the year.
According to the Outdoor Foundation’s 2019 Special Report on Paddlesports and Safety, paddlesports continue to grow in popularity, especially kayaking and stand-up paddling. Yet only 23% of kayakers and 31% of stand-up paddlers have considered taking formal training to further their skills.
“These statistics are troubling,” boating program manager Rob Sendak said. “Paddlesports are fun activities, but they also involve risk. We strongly recommend people educate themselves. Educated paddlers make life-saving choices to increase their safety and reduce risk — such as always wearing a life jacket and filing a float plan.”
State unemployment remains high
During the week of July 5-11, there were 40,466 initial regular unemployment claims — up 42.5% from the prior week. In total, there were 706,309 total jobless claims — down 4.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department. However, initial jobless claims remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 549% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to the ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 3,262 to 4,614 — up 41% from the week before.
“Over the past several weeks we’ve seen new claims continue to fluctuate as the economy moves with the shifting realities of this pandemic,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said.
For more information, visit WorkSourceWA.com.
Take a local transportation survey
The Stanwood Community & Senior Center, Camano Center and Stanwood Camano Resource Center are working with the North Counties Transportation Coalition to identify existing transportation gaps and create a solution that meets the unique needs of our community.
A brief online survey is now available to the public to identify existing transportation gaps and explore developing a new community-based transportation option for Camano Island and North Snohomish County.
Island Transit Earns Safety Stars Award
Island Transit is a winner of the 2019 Safety Stars Award given by the Washington State Transit Insurance Pool (WSTIP) to agencies with an impressive and stable safety record.
“The Safety Stars Award means the transit agency is consistently the best performer for their size in terms of agency auto losses,” Tracey Christianson, executive director of WSTIP said. “Through the hard work and dedication of their employees, award-winning agencies consistently operate their vehicles safely, year after year. Their performance makes them the best of the best.”
As a performance-based award, WSTIP looks at the transit agency’s risk profile for a five-year period and actuary’s underwriting loss reports for the agency over a ten-year period. Both reports help determine which agency is performing the very best over a longer period of time. The 2019 award was based off performance for the years 2014–2018.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The Stanwood Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 27. Meetings are online and open to the public. stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Pets
Meet Bugsy at NOAH
Bugsy is a sweet and affectionate older cat who is ready to find his forever home. He is significantly overweight and on a weight loss regimen that will need to be continued in his new home to reach a healthy size for his frame. This friendly feline is highly social and affectionate. Bugsy is likely to need some dental extractions in the near future to remain a healthy senior kitty, but he is otherwise believed to be in good health.
To adopt Bugsy or other pets, call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment with a matchmaker.
People
Scholar-Athlete Award
Northwest Nazarene student Anna DePew of Stanwood was recognized for track and field and a 4.0 grade-point average in pre-medicine by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s Faculty Athletic Representative Scholar-Athlete Award program, presented by Barnes and Noble College
Oregon State University recognized Travis K. Beckt of Camano Island and Bailey R. Dixon and Emily M. Van Belle, both of Stanwood, for making the honor roll.
Kyle Duncan and Anna DePew of Stanwood have been named to the President's List at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. DePew has also been named as the Top Organic Chemistry Student of the year for 2019-2020.
