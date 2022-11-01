Outdoor burning bans lifted locally
The Island County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal have lifted the ban on outdoor burning. All yard debris and land-clearing burning will require a permit where open burning is allowed. All written burn permits will be issued through the Island County Health Department. Permit information: islandcountywa.gov/Health/EH/Burning/Pages/Home.aspx
The Snohomish County fire marshal also has lifted a burn ban for all of the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County because of recent rains and cooler weather conditions.
According to a news release, people with a current residential burn permit for yard debris will now be allowed to burn. Recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit. A recreational fire by definition is a cooking fire or campfire using charcoal or firewood. These fires may not be greater than 3 feet in diameter and/or 2 feet in height. Water must also be immediately available.
Waste that cannot be burned: garbage and household trash, lumber, building construction waste and demolition debris.
The burning of garbage and the use of burn barrels is illegal statewide and subject to fines than can exceed $1,000.
School District opens discussions
The Stanwood Camano School Board is setting a variety of dates, times and locations to meet with their constituents. There is no agenda for these events and anyone can attend.
According to the District website the intent is to listen, and learn about the communities' opinions, suggestions, and concerns.
For meeting times and locations, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
Be ready for winter road travel
The rain has returned, and the cold is coming. Starting Nov. 1, studded tires are allowed on Washington roads. Stay informed about road conditions throughout Washington, particularly if heading over the passes, where weather can mean that chains are sometimes required.
The Washington State Department of Transportation offers a link to a real-time map that allows drivers to stay informed about road conditions so they can check before they drive. Keep this link handy: wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/
FAFSA program offers financial aid for qualified students
Many Washington students apply each year for financial aid programs offered through FAFSA, the XXXX
But as much as $50 million that could have been awarded to students in this state was left on the table because of the poor FAFSA application rate, according to a press release from the Governor's Office. Washington has the third-lowest completion rate in the nation, the release states.
The Washington Student Achievement Council urges students to file their FAFSA, saying, “you never know what you’re missing out on unless you apply.”
High school and college students are eligible to apply to see if they qualify for aid or student loans through the program. Information: studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa
Pets
Hachi likes to play, go for long walks and take car rides with his head out the window. This handsome guy thinks he is a lap dog despite his size. He knows how to sit, stay and come. Hachi gets along with other dogs his size but needs a home without cats or smaller dogs. Hachi needs an all-adult home. Find Hachi at: camanoanimalshelter.org
Wednesday is sweet and sassy black cat. She likes to spend her days watching birds from the window. Wednesday is affectionate and loving. Wednesday wants to be an only pet in her forever home. This 2-year-old is at thenoahcenter.org.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners is holding a Special Meeting: Levy Planning Workshop at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
