Outdoor burning bans lifted locally

The Island County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal have lifted the ban on outdoor burning. All yard debris and land-clearing burning will require a permit where open burning is allowed. All written burn permits will be issued through the Island County Health Department. Permit information: islandcountywa.gov/Health/EH/Burning/Pages/Home.aspx


