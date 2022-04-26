Masks no longer required on area buses
Island Transit and Community Transit announced last week that masks are now optional, but masks will still be available to riders.
The change comes after a federal court ruling struck down the nationwide mask mandate on airlines and public transit. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.
PUD reopens most offices to public
Snohomish County PUD recently reopened its Electric Building Headquarters in downtown Everett and three Community Offices to the public. However, the utility's Snohomish and Stanwood community offices will remain closed for now, officials said.
The PUD’s Electric Building office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The PUD’s Lynnwood, Arlington and Monroe community offices are open the same hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. PUD customers can make payments and conduct other in-person business.
Taxpayers who missed deadline can still file
The Internal Revenue Service said taxpayers who missed the April 18 tax-filing deadline can still file, but they should do so soon to limit penalties and interest.
Families who don’t owe taxes to the IRS can still file their 2021 tax return and claim the Child Tax Credit for the 2021 tax year at any point until April 15, 2025, without any penalty.
Some people may choose not to file a tax return because they didn't earn enough money to be required to file. But they may miss out on receiving a refund. There’s no penalty for filing after the April 18 deadline if a refund is due. IRS.gov/Payments
SCAF participating in statewide GiveBIG event
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, a local nonprofit, is accepting donations to help provide basic needs, support education and enhance the quality of life for struggling children and adults in the community.
SCAF is participating in the Washington Gives GiveBIG event, which runs through May 4 at wagives.org.
Washington Clean Vessel Act Program expands options for boaters
Boat sales increased 17.8% in the past two years, and the increased boater activity on local waters prompted the State Parks Clean Vessel Act Program to add infrastructure that will meet the growing needs for more sewage disposal options in Washington.
At least 15 projects are in the works in addition to recently completed projects at the Makah Marina in Neah Bay, Cap Sante Marina at the Port of Anacortes and at Squalicum Harbor in Bellingham.
The Washington Department of Ecology's “Pump Out Don't Dump Out” campaign makes it easier for boaters to comply with the Puget Sound No Discharge Zone ruling, which went into effect five years ago. The ruling established Puget Sound and certain adjoining waters as areas where boaters may not release treated or untreated sewage from Type I and Type II marine sanitation devices.
Among the tools offered to boaters is the free pumpout adapter, an easy screw-in nozzle that keeps sewage from spilling over.
Visit pumpoutwashington.org.
People
Stanwood senior earns scholarship
Samantha Fozard earned the Camano Art Association's SCAF Scholarship. Fozard is president of Stanwood High's National Art Honors Society and will attend Western Washington University to pursue a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree. She hopes to become a children's book illustrator. "(Samantha's) unique and evolving style in her artwork is profound and quite magnificent," said Laura Aseltine, the visual arts teacher at the high school.
Student honors
Zachary Jensen of Stanwood landed on the dean’s list at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business for fall quarter 2021.
Firefighter promotion ceremony
North County Fire & EMS is hosting a public event to promote captains to battalion chiefs, firefighters to captains, and pin new firefighters. The ceremony will be at 7:30 a.m. May 9 at Station 48, 4228 Airport Boulevard in Arlington. An online option via Zoom is available at northcountyfireems.com
Snohomish County hires new Solid Waste director
David Schonhard, who has worked for Snohomish County for 33 years, has been chosen as its Solid Waste director. Schonhard has spent the past 14 years as Solid Waste operations manager. As director, he said in a news release that he wants to make sure all current and prospective employees know about the professional opportunities available.
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in-person at 7 p.m. April 28 for a regular meeting in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
