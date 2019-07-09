Co-op completes part of Camano water main work
Camano Cooperative Water & Power Co. has completed Phase I of the Indian Beach project. Water main replacement for Indian Beach Road and Hansen Street was completed the end of May 2019. Landscaping was completed in June, according to the co-op.
Larry Brown Construction performed the work and Reichhardt & Eby were project engineers. The project replaced 1,037 linear feet of 8-inch water mains, 31 meters, meter boxes and valves and added new hydrants. Shareholders’ fees paid for the project.
Phase II of the project will require shoreline work permits. When those are approved, the Bonanza Alley main and the supply line to the Indian Beach community supply line will be replaced. Work is not expected to begin until 2021.
City council to meet Thursday
Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
Meet council members and participate in local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
Paul to host Camano town hall
Rep. Dave Paul (D-Oak Harbor) will host a town hall meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., to talk with residents of Legislative District 10. Paul will present a short update on the 2019 legislative session and answer questions.
Anyone unable to attend is invited to direct questions to Rep. Paul’s office, Dave.Paul@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7914.
Temporary private road closure
Camano Sunrise Community Association will close its roads that include portions of Michael Way and Lawson Road to the public Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, to maintain its private road status. The closure begins at 9 a.m. both days.
Environmental health fees hearing
Island County Board of Health will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the Commissioners Hearing Room, 1 NE Sixth St., Coupeville, to consider an update to the environmental health fee schedule going into effect July 16.
Comments will be accepted at the meeting, or before in writing. Materials are available at the county Health Department on Camano Island and in Coupeville or Kristin Fay at 360-678-7860.
IslCo to consolidate land use tables
Island County Commissioners on June 25 adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to consolidate land uses from various sections of Island County Code into three land use tables – for rural lands, rural areas of intensive development and urban growth area development.
Petitions alleging non-compliance with the Growth Management Act of this action must include a detailed statement of issues presented for resolution by the Board and be filed no later than Wednesday, Sept. 4, with the Western Washington Growth Management Hearings Board, 905 24th Way SW Ste. B-2, PO Box 40953, Olympia, WA 98504-0953.
Oso seeks memorial artistic concepts
Snohomish County Arts Commission seeks submissions for two artistic concepts — a memorial beacon and individual memorials — to be installed at the SR 530 Oso Slide Memorial. The March 22, 2014, mountainside slide near Oso claimed 43 lives and 49 homes.
Concept submittals are due July 10 to the Snohomish County Arts Commission. See concept and submission details at snocoarts.org or email jeremy.husby@snoco.org.
Island County updating waste management plan
Island County Solid Waste department is taking comments on the preliminary draft of the Solid Waste and Moderate Risk Waste Management Plan, which updates the plan prepared in 2014.
A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1 NE Sixth St., Coupeville. Otherwise, written comments must be received by 4 p.m. July 31. Email to joanthag@co.island.wa.us or by mail to Island County Solid Waste Manager, PO Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239.
Comment on ferry fare increases
Ferry customers and anyone with an interest in fares are being asked to comment on a new fare proposal to start in October. Washington State Transportation Commission has proposed increasing ferry fares twice in the coming 12 months.
On Oct. 1, the proposed fare increase is 2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 100% for no-show fee.
On May 1, 2020, additional increases are proposed of 2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 25 cents for the capital surcharge (will go toward building a new ferry).
Two pilot programs to test fare changes and collections also are proposed; see more at wstc.wa.gov.
The proposed increase(s) must generate $407 million in fare revenue between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, as required in the recently passed two-year state transportation budget for Washington State Ferries operations.
Comments on the proposed fare changes will be accepted through Monday, July 29, by email transc@wstc.wa.gov, specify Ferry Fares in the subject line, or “vote” on each proposed change at ferryfarecomments.participate.online.
Golf correction
In the story titled, “Teeing it up for kids,” published July 2 on Page B1, two people were misidentified.
In the main photo caption, Barbara Athanas made the successful putt on Hole 4 during the June 25 golf fundraiser.
In the story, Carol Ann Decoster is the Camaloch Lassies’ vice-president.
We regret the errors.
