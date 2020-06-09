Initial claims for unemployment decrease
During the week of May 24-30, there were 31,224 initial regular unemployment claims — down 36% from the prior week — and 774,959 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories — a decrease of 155,423, according to the Employment Security Department. ESD officials said they believe the continued decrease is due to a variety of reasons including fraud prevention measures and more people going back to work with the reopening of some industry sectors and regions over the past three weeks.
In all, ESD paid out over $514.7 million for 400,352 individual claims. Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began, a total of 2,045,863 initial claims have been filed, and ESD has paid out more than $4.9 billion in benefits.
“The dramatic decline in initial claims this week is a strong signal that the additional steps we are taking to address imposter fraud are working," ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. "We’ve already recovered and stopped the payments of hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims in the past two weeks, and we will continue to reclaim every dollar we can."
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 5,675 to 3,580 — down 37% from the prior week.
Applicants sought for affordable housing projects
Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications to develop affordable rental housing and shelter projects.
An estimated $1.5 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program is anticipated to be available for the 2021 program year and an undetermined amount under the Chemical Dependency and Mental Health program available in 2020. Projects must benefit low-income persons in Snohomish County.
Interested applicants are encouraged to participate in a virtual workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 16.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/754/Housing-Projects
State library to help distribute CARES funds to libraries, museums
The Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, has been tasked with distributing $688,000 to public and tribal libraries, and museums for COVID-19 response efforts. The funds are part of the $50 million allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to the Institute of Museum and Library Services to assist museums and libraries across the country address the digital divide during the pandemic.
Three grant opportunities are available for libraries and museums. Applications can be submitted at sos.wa.gov/library/libraries/grants/.
Summer quarter at Skagit Valley College
Registration for summer quarter at Skagit Valley College is now open. Classes start July 6. Hands-on learning and labs in several career programs are available as well as online learning.
Information: skagit.edu/summer-2020
Seeking local families to host high school exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with community high schools, is looking for local families to host students ages 15–18 for the next academic year. ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses, along with health, accident and liability insurance. They are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship.
Information: 800-733-2773 or host.asse.com
Disaster mitigation plan newly drafted
Island County is asking the public to give feedback to a newly drafted plan to help mitigate disasters.
A coalition of Island County cities, towns and special purpose districts has created a hazard mitigation strategy to prepare for disasters, like drought, earthquake, flood, coastal erosion, landslide and wildfire. The plan identifies ways to help reduce impacts of those hazards.
Island County Emergency Management led the process with technical support from Bridgeview Consulting and input from residents.
Find the draft plans at islandcountywa.gov/DEM/Pages/Hazard-Mitigation-Plan.aspx. Public comment ends June 22. Email Eric Brooks, Director of Island County Emergency Management at dem@islandcountywa.gov
Meetings
City of Stanwood
Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Stanwood City Planning Commission will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 22. The meetings are online and open to the public. See stanwoodwa.org for details.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet regularly on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos of the meetings can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners.
People
Graduate
Rachel Cundy of Stanwood received a doctorate in physical therapy this spring from George Fox University this spring.
Dean’s List
Nathaniel Read of Camano Island and Jessica O'Connor of Stanwood, both psychology majors, earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring semester.
Pets
CASA pet food, supply drive
The Camano Animal Shelter Association will hold its annual pet food and supply drive at the Camano Plaza on Saturday, June 13th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A wish list of pet food and supplies needed at the shelter will be displayed. The car wash normally scheduled the same day has been canceled. The goal is to “fill the van” with wish list items. All proceeds will benefit CASA.
