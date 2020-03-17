News Briefs
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 23 at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
School Board to meet
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, in the Administration Room has been canceled.
Census information in the mail
The 2020 U.S. Census paperwork is being mailed to every household in the state, inviting residents to fill out their form online or by phone. Unlike prior paper surveys, the Census Bureau will use online responses as its primary method to gather information. Households that don’t complete the online survey by April 8 will receive a letter from the Census Bureau that includes a paper survey. Households that do not submit any 2020 Census form may expect an in-person visit from a Census worker between May and July.
Highway 20 clearing to begin this month
The state Department of Transportation announced this week that its annual snow-clearing along Highway 20 will forge ahead March 23. A section of the highway, also called the North Cascades Highway, is closed each winter due to heavy snow and avalanche risks. The highway closed Dec. 11 between Diablo and Winthrop. The highway typically closes between mileposts 130 and 177 in November or December and tends to be reopened by May. Over the past five years, the highway has reopened as early as April 3 and as late as May 16, according to Department of Transportation data.
Transportation crews determined after a March 10 avalanche chute survey that conditions should be safe to begin clearing snow and rock, as well as repairing avalanche damage to guardrails, by March 23, according to a news release. Work will begin that day at the east end of the closure. Work at the west end of the closure, near Diablo, will begin a week later, on March 30. Crews will work both directions Mondays through Thursday until they meet. This annual process to reopen the scenic highway through national park and national forest land typically takes about six weeks.
During the snow-clearing process, snow-based recreation is allowed on the still closed portion of the highway Fridays through Sundays. Spring through fall, this section of highway completes the state’s Cascade Loop and opens access to dozens of hiking trails.
Unemployment rate drops again, falls to record low
Washington’s economy gained 6,800 jobs in January and the state’s seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for January fell to 3.9 percent according to the Employment Security Department.
The Employment Security Department released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Monthly Employment Report. The department also announced that December’s previously reported unemployment rate of 4.3 was confirmed. December’s preliminary estimated gain of 10,900 jobs was revised to a gain of 12,300 jobs.
People
Student page in state Legislature
Stanwood High School student Maleah Klesick paged in the Washington State House of Representatives Mar. 2-6. She was sponsored by Rep. Norma Smith, of the 10th District.
Klesick served near the end of the 2020 legislative session. Some of her responsibilities included delivering messages and documents to state lawmakers in their offices, committee meetings and the House chamber, and attending Legislative Page School.
“Maleah got to experience the dynamics of the Legislature. And I know, as a young leader, she will make the most of that experience,” said Smith, R-Clinton.
Maleah, 15, is the daughter of Joelle and Tristan Klesick of Stanwood.
Local citizens among 2019 Conservation Leaders of the Year
The Snohomish Conservation District has chosen Terri Forslof of Stanwood and Pat and Tony Vivola of Camano Island, as honorees in 2019 for contributing to conservation of natural resources in the region. The Snohomish Conservation District has a long-standing history of working with landowners and partners to create community visions and goals that address resource concerns and their potential solutions. The award ceremony was scheduled for 6 p.m Thursday, April 23, at the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo. The keynote speaker will be Hilary Franz, commissioner of Washington’s public lands.
Host families needed for exchange students
ASSE Student Exchange Programs is looking for American families to host high school students from Eurasia, Germany, and countries with significant Muslim populations. All these exceptional students have received scholarships through the U.S. State Department-sponsored programs.
These scholarship recipients will spend an academic year in the United States. ASSE is currently seeking host families for these well-qualified, bright, motivated and well-screened students coming from various parts of the world, including; Latvia, Ukraine, Poland, Egypt, Jordan, Ghana, and Germany. By living with local host families and attending local high schools, these scholarship students acquire an understanding of American values and build on leadership skills.
Information: (800) 733-2773, visit ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com
Pets
Meet Snoopy and May at CASA
This bonded pair of senior kitties wonder if they will ever find their perfect retirement home. These two beauties are Burmese cats with unique coloring and velvety fur. Snoopy and May were brought to CASA through no fault of their own and are very calm and well-mannered kitties. They can be a bit shy when meeting new people but are complete loves once they get to know you. They enjoy basking in the sun, napping and feasting on their wet food. Snoopy and May are in good health. They have no known health conditions and are fully litter box trained. They have been here waiting since October for a new home. Contact CASA, 198 N Can Ku Rd, Camano. Information: 360-387-1902
