Church Creek Park closing May 30
Stanwood's popular Church Creek Park will close May 30 as crews work on a nearby sewer line. The park features a new playground, a ball field, amphitheater, walking trails and a disc golf course.
City officials said they plan to reopen the park in mid-July, dependent on the weather and potential unforeseen construction-related items.
Mountain Loop Highway reopens early
Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, reopened part of Mountain Loop Highway on May 20 from the Deer Creek gate to Barlow Pass. The highway remains closed from Barlow Pass north to the Bedal gate and campground due to remaining snow and the need for further maintenance. The annual winter closure is normally early November until end of May.
“We were able to open the highway on the westside earlier than normal due to good weather, but we still have some maintenance work to do on the north stretch,” Snohomish County Engineer Doug McCormick said. “We are pleased because this will give campers and hikers some extra time to enjoy the county’s natural beauty from Deer Creek to Barlow Pass.”
A 14-mile stretch of the road is gravel and closed each winter due to snow and road conditions. Each spring, the Road Maintenance Division coordinates with the U.S. Forest Service to perform any necessary maintenance on the road prior to its reopening. During the summer, more than 100 cars on average use this route each day with up to 200 cars traveling daily on the weekend.
Veterans’ remembrances planned in Stanwood
The Stanwood Area Historical Society will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at its Veterans Memorial from 11:45 a.m.-noon May 30, with the raising of the American flag by Boys Scout Troop 86.
The annual Memorial Day commemoration by Stanwood American Legion Post 92 will be at 11 a.m. May 30 at Anderson Cemetery. The event honors Americans from the area who died in uniform.
Post Chaplain John Swanson will provide an opening prayer. Post Commander Chuck Seaburg will open the program and explain the Post’s plans for Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on the graves of every veteran in Anderson Cemetery on Dec. 17.
The Stanwood High School band, led by Andrew Brodin, along with musician Ed Pearson, will provide patriotic music, including the anthems of all the services. Local historian Richard Hanks will talk about the origins of the holiday. The ceremony will include posting of the colors of all branches of the Armed Forces, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Camano Island boat launch passes available
Annual passes for Maple Grove, Utsalady and Cavalero boat launches are available for purchase from Island County. The resident fee is $30; the nonresident fee is $90.
Information: co-island-wa.smartgovcommunity.com
Help Stanwood update its comprehensive plan, municipal codes
Stanwood is seeking community input on changes to the comprehensive plan and municipal code.
The comprehensive plan is a long-range document that establishes city policy direction guiding growth, development, community character and quality of life. The municipal code contains the local laws that implement the goals and policies of the comprehensive plan.
Learn more at stanwoodwa.org
State launches Orca website
The Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office launched a new website — orca.wa.gov — to track recovery efforts for the endangered Southern Resident orcas.
“The website is beautiful and chock full of information,” said Tara Galuska, the Governor’s orca recovery coordinator. “The website is an easy way for people to see what’s being done to save the orcas and learn about our unique orca population here in Washington.”
The website contains information on the progress of implementing 49 recommendations from the Governor’s Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force, as well as general information about orcas, ideas on how to save the orcas and resources including school curriculum.
Snohomish County releases point-in-time homeless count
Snohomish County’s annual homeless point-in-time count, designed to provide a snapshot of households experiencing homelessness on a single night, identified 1,184 people in 953 households residing in shelter, transitional housing or living without shelter in the county the night of Feb. 21. It's the highest number since 2012.
“There are far too many members of our community who have no home and are traumatized daily by their lack of shelter,” said Director of Snohomish County Human Services Mary Jane Brell Vujovic. “This count allows us to quantify this community challenge and give us a better perspective on what is taking place across the county. We are committed to doing all we can to relieve suffering and help our neighbors transition to a more stable and sustainable life.”
The PIT count is required by state and federal funders and is used in program planning. It includes people residing in emergency shelter, transitional housing and living without shelter. Because the count relies on volunteer survey takers who visit encampments, food banks, community resource locations and known areas where people who are unsheltered congregate, the previous methodology was prone to undercounting families experiencing homelessness.
See more on the report at snohomishcountywa.gov/2857/Point-In-Time
People
Locals earn college honors
Christopher Josephson of Stanwood and Nathan Young of Camano Island were named to the winter president's list Southern New Hampshire University. The honor goes to full-time undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.7 and above.
Stanwood High student eyes future in STEM
Kameron Scott, a Stanwood High student, was among the 49 students from across Washington who will participated Friday in a virtual STEM signing day event. Similar to college signing days for athletes, the next generation of STEM leaders signed letters of intent to pursue a two- or four-year degree in the STEM field after high school. The honorees were chosen based on their accomplishments and involvement in STEM education. Scott plans to study mechanical engineering at Central Washington University.
Pets
Pick Payton
Payton, a high-energy greyhound mix and one of NOAH's longest residents, is from Hawaii. The year-and-a-half-old pup loves to run and play with rope toys. He also loves crawling into laps. He is too much for little dogs and afraid of small children. He would do best with older children or adults. Contact NOAH at 360-629-7055 or thenoahcenter.org
Cuddle Chloe
Chloe is a 14-year-old lady firecracker with the most beautiful eyes. Sweet and talkative, she has the personality of a 10-year-old cat. She does well with older children and adults and does not mind the company of small dogs or cats. Chloe is an indoor-only cat. Information: camanoanimalshelter.com
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. May 26 in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.