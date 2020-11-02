CIFR board approves operating budget
The Fire Commissioners for Camano Island Fire and Rescue unanimously approved the department’s 2021 operating budget Monday, Oct. 26. The 2021 budget includes $7,419,500 for operations and $250,000 into capital replacement funds for facilities, apparatus and other capital purchases. The budget represents a slight decrease from 2020 as the district takes a conservative financial approach.
“With the economic uncertainties we are facing due to the Coronavirus, we have adopted a primarily status-quo budget,” Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said. “We want to ensure that no matter what next year brings, our firefighters and paramedics can continue to provide quality response to those in need.”
Earlier this year, CIFR received a clean Accountability, Financial Statement, and Federal Grant Compliance Audit covering a two-year period from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2019, from the state Auditor’s Office.
Information: camanofire.com
WSDOT urges travelers to prepare for winter
The state Department of Transportation urges all travelers to start preparing themselves and their vehicles for winter weather. Drivers can check out the WSDOT's winter driving website for tips and information. WSDOT also asks travelers to always "know before you go" and get the most up-to-date roadway information before heading out.
“Our crews work hard to keep roads clear, but we need the public’s help as well,” WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin said. “Most pass closures are due to preventable spin outs or crashes from vehicles driven too fast or not having proper equipment. This year COVID-19 protocols could mean slightly longer road or pass closures, as well as more chain requirements during major storms, so we need everyone to be prepared and stay informed to help keep traffic moving.”
Information: wsdot.com/winter
Alzheimer’s virtual town hall
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a virtual Town Hall for Washington’s 2nd Congressional District from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
This annual community event gives residents a chance to hear from and ask questions of local leaders about public policy and legislation related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Attendees will hear about federal funding for Alzheimer’s research, legislation being considered to help families affected by the disease and the progress being made on the Washington State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias.
The virtual town hall is free of charge, but advance registration is required. Information and registration: alzwa.org/townhalls or contact Brad Forbes at brforbes@alz.org or 425-246-6432.
Weekly unemployment initial claims mixed
From Oct. 18-24, there were 14,198 initial regular unemployment claims, down 15.9% from the prior week. In total, there were 475,441 total jobless claims, down 3.2% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 128% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,725 to 1,558, down 10% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 95 to 120, up 26.3% from the prior week.
State Parks announces final 2020 free days
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 27 as the last free days to visit state parks in 2020. On these free days, day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access.
Since the free days were first designated in 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces. In 2017, the agency set aside the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day to encourage people to visit a state park in autumn.
State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
Comp Plan Docket
The Stanwood Planning Commission will hold an online public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, to discuss two applications for the 2020-2021 docket. In the coming year, the city will consider any items accepted for the docket and could take action to amend the comprehensive plan or city ordinances accordingly. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 9. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The following two requests will be discussed:
- Joshua Larson and Lauren Mitchell asked the city to look at the municipal code’s livestock definition, particularly pet pigs, goats and small animals within the city limits. This proposal would consider pets versus livestock, the number of animals allowed and lot size requirements.
- Tim Schmitt asked for a goal to be added to the comprehensive plan’s Land Use Element. The goal would support and guide the Community Development Department’s current code interpretation process which documents why decisions are made. It would provide the opportunity to re-evaluate current practices.
Temporary ban allows plan
The city recently adopted an emergency ordinance prohibiting multiple bed facilities for people with mental health/addiction issues. The city received a proposal for one in the downtown area, and the city found that these facilities aren’t listed in the comprehensive plan or zoning code.
“That doesn’t mean that we want to prohibit them forever. It just means that we needed to take the time to figure out where these should be located and how they should be zoned,” Community Planning Director Patricia Love said. “There are probably people in Stanwood that could use these some of these facilities.”
The emergency ordinance will stay in place for six months. Meanwhile, the issue will come up in 2021 work plan.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. To comment, register by 9 a.m. Nov. 12 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213.
The Stanwood City Planning Commission next meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 3, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet McLovin at NOAH
McLovin is a large, friendly terrier-mix who loves to cuddle. Due to his high energy level, he will need a family that will provide lots of daily exercise. McLovin is young and still learning manners. Due to his enthusiastic behavior, he will need a home without children under age 12.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
Say hello to Walter at CASA
Walter is a shy tabby cat who likes to watch through windows. He does fine with other cats, but not dogs. Walter is nervous in new places and new situations, so he will need a confident owner who can help bring him out of his shell.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
