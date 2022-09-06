area briefly logo stanwood

Camano Fire and Rescue coloring contest underway

Kids ages 3 through 11 are invited to show off their creativity in Camano Island Fire & Rescue’s fire safety coloring contest. People can go to the Administration Building at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd or visit the Safety & Preparedness Fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Camano Commons to up a printed copy. The coloring contest can also be download at camanofire.com.

