Camano Fire and Rescue coloring contest underway
Kids ages 3 through 11 are invited to show off their creativity in Camano Island Fire & Rescue’s fire safety coloring contest. People can go to the Administration Building at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd or visit the Safety & Preparedness Fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Camano Commons to up a printed copy. The coloring contest can also be download at camanofire.com.
Winners will be selected in three age categories: 3-5, 6-8, and 9-11. The winners will receive a Camano Fire T-shirt, a special photo op, and a personal fire station tour for themselves and their families. Completed entries must be received no later than 4 p.m. Sept.12. Entries can be scanned and emailed to info@camanofire.com, mailed, or dropped off in person at the Admin Building, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd. Remember to include your contact information. Winners will be announced on Sept. 13.
Charity Care eligibility expanded
Because of an update to Washington state law that took effect July 1, many Washington residents are now eligible for free or reduced health care. According to the state, citizens within 300% of the federal poverty level now qualify for charity care for their full out-of-pocket hospital bill. Those within 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible for reduced care.
Up until now the eligibility requirements were much more narrow. To qualify the care must be considered “medically necessary. For more information about the new charity care law and how you can apply for coverage, visit: atg.wa.gov or wsha.org
Snohomish River Estuary Project nears completion
The final phase of the Blue Heron Slough Project, restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between the cities of Everett and Marysville has reached its final phase, according to the Port of Everett Commission. The massive project thirty years in the making will return the site to its former natural condition as estuarine habitat.
The Port acquired the land now known as Blue Heron Slough, a property on north Spencer Island, in 1993. The 2005 Snohomish River Basin Salmon Conservation Plan identified the Blue Heron Slough as key to salmon recovery, which also benefits resident orcas in Puget Sound. Blue Heron Slough was already home to numerous wildlife species including deer, coyotes, frogs, ducks, geese, swan and many other resident and migratory birds including its namesake, great blue heron. In response to the newly reconnected estuary habitat, salmon, bull trout and other estuary-dependent species are expected to immediately return to the site, officials said. Blue Heron Slough is under a conservation easement held by the Tulalip Tribes, which will protect this land for conservation purposes in perpetuity.
DNR to expand its Service Forestry program
The Washington Department of Natural Resources released a new web platform designed to help private landowners navigate the ever-growing array of resources offered by DNR and partner organizations. The number of landowners who seek assistance from DNR grows each year, so too does the need for information on what programs they qualify for, officials said in a news release.
The Landowner Assistance Portal is a collaborative effort between the Forest Resilience and Forest Regulation divisions of DNR. Many of the most popular programs offered or administered by the agency for private landowners reside in one or both of those divisions. The web portal brings all of those resources under one umbrella to provide a one-stop shop experience, according to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. Landowners can use the simple interface to locate the information they need to take care of their forests. Visit the Landowner Assistance Portal at: dnr.wa.gov
State Fair Underway
The gates opened at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 in Puyallup for the Washington State Fair. The fair will run through Sept. 25 but is closed Tuesdays. The 165-acre venue boasts the largest fair in the state, Pacific Northwest, and one of the largest fairs in the world. Fair officials said it is the single largest attended event in the state, welcoming over a million fairgoers. More information at: thefair.com
Smokey Bear Award applications open
“The Smokey Bear Awards have recognized incredible wildfire prevention work since 1958,” said Washington state forester George Geissler when announcing the opening of the application window for the 2023 Smokey Bear Awards. The awards program has three recipient levels: the Gold Smokey Bear Award, which recognizes exceptional wildfire prevention work done on a national scale; Silver, which recognizes region-wide service; and Bronze, which recognizes statewide efforts. Past nominations have included advertising campaigns, informational programming, training, wildfire risk assessments, volunteerism and fundraising. The submission deadline is Dec. 15. Information at: stateforesters.org
Application process is open for exchange student opportunity
Fifty scholarships are available to high school students residing in our region from ASSE International Student Exchange Programs to study in Germany. Participating students experience a culture first-hand living with a host family, attending a German high school and learning a language through a full immersion experience.
ASSE is one of four well-established international exchange organizations that administer this program, which is jointly sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the German Bundestag (Parliament). The deadline to apply is Dec.1 Interested students ages 15-18 may apply at: usagermanyscholarship.org
WDFW seeks public input on orca rules
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities. Commercial whale watching rules have been in effect since spring 2021. The legislation directs WDFW to review the rules and produce a report every two years with recommendations for potential modifications.
WDFW is looking for public feedback on rules for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators intended to support endangered Southern Resident killer whale recovery. "Now that we've all navigated four summers with the new rules for boating around Southern Residents and almost two years with the new commercial whale watching license framework and rules, it's a great time to pause and reflect on how things are going," said Julie Watson, the WDFW killer whale policy lead.
The public can share feedback on the rules through Sept. 30. This fall, WDFW staff will be reviewing comments received as they draft the report, which is due to the Legislature by Nov. 30. The survey is available at: publicinput.com
Transit board approves Transit Development Plan
The six-year Transit Development Plan focuses on service expansion, safety, innovative services and zero emissions technology. On Sept. 1, the Community Transit Board of Directors approved the agency’s 2022-2027 plan. Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service and piloting innovative new transit services, transit officials said in a news release. The 2022-2027 TDP is online at: communitytransit.org/TDP
People
Snohomish County Council member joins Executive office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers recently announced the hiring of Stephanie Wright as Executive Policy Officer. Wright will focus on the county’s state and federal legislative priorities, including Snohomish Health District integration, assist with outreach to regional organizations, and maintain strong relationships with cities, tribes and other partners, according to Somers. Wright, a Democrat, has spent the last 12 years representing the 3rd District, which covers south county. She was the longest current serving member on the County Council. Her first day in her new role was Aug. 30.
Pets
Busy body
Cash is flush with energy and loves to play. He will need an active household to keep him busy. Cash gets along great with other dogs, but he needs a cat free home. His history with kids is unknown. For more about Cash: camanoanimalshelter.org
Dynamic Duo
Bentley and Lilly are a bonded pair. Lilly was born deaf and Bentley is her guide/companion dog. This pair is full of personality. He and she are both loving and friendly. Bentley and Lilly enjoy off leash cavorting around together all day. Find these two at: thenoahcenter.org
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.6. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
