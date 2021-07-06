Local government offices reopen
Stanwood city offices are now open to the public. City Hall is open for utility payment and community development services. Passport and notary services are not currently offered. The Stanwood Police Department is also open.
All Snohomish County government offices are now open. The county is encouraging the public to continue using online access for county services. Some tasks that previously required a special trip to a county facility to perform are now easily completed online.
Information: stanwoodwa.org and snohomishcountywa.gov
Washington State Parks prohibits campfires
All state parks and ocean beaches are under a level 3 burn ban or higher. Level 3 prohibits the use of wood fires and charcoal briquettes. Gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane fire pits are permitted in designated camping and picnic sites.
Fresh fruits and vegetables for seniors
Applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are still being accepted. The Snohomish County program provides eligible low-income seniors with $40 worth of checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or farm stands.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/1002/Nutrition-Programs
Public urged to help keep highway workers safe
The state Department of Transportation, the Washington State Patrol and industry partners are asking drivers to do their part when they travel this summer by staying alert and not driving distracted or impaired. This comes on the heels of several collisions that severely injured or even killed highway workers while they were serving the public.
Sheriff’s Office selects a Tesla
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office selected a Tesla Model Y as the first all-electric patrol vehicle to add to its fleet. The Sheriff’s Office began searching earlier this year for one vehicle to purchase as a pilot project. The Tesla Model Y will serve as a fully functioning police patrol vehicle with the ability to respond to emergency calls, carry equipment, transport arrestees, make traffic stops, and perform daily police work.
Evergreen State Fair hosts food drive
From 12-6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, the Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive in the west parking lot at the Evergreen Fair Park in Monroe. By donating three or more nonperishable items at this drive-through event, each person will receive one ticket for weekday admission during the 2021 Fair. Limit one ticket per person and four tickets per car.
The fair runs Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6.
People can also come to enjoy an early taste of fair food. Food vendors include: Pioneer Popcorn, Pompeii Pizza, Stanwood Concessions (funnel cakes & elephant ears), Conifer Foods (baking fresh Fisher Scones) and Buddy Burgers.
Donations will go to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition and Volunteers of America Western Washington.
SVC sea kayak class
Skagit Valley College is accepting applications for enrollment in a unique sea kayak exploration class in the Salish Sea and San Juan Islands. This seven-credit class is open the general public and will be led by SVC instructors from July 6-20.
Information: cliff.palmer@skagit.edu
Pets
Meet Daisy at CASA
Daisy is a quiet cat who enjoys snuggles and naps. She needs a quiet forever home where she will be the only pet. Daisy is overweight and requires a special diet to stay healthy. She loves people of all ages and will be a loyal companion. Appointments: 360-387-1902
Say hi to Bear at NOAH
Bear is looking for a forever home that will understand his need to take time before he bonds with his new family. This Australian shepherd mix can be around other dogs but does best if he’s the only pet. Bear will need training but shows great promise of being a lovable friend. Appointments: 360-629-7055
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission meets online at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 12. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
