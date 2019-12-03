Stanwood awards event grants
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson announced five grant recipients for Stanwood’s special events/tourism grant program. Art By the Bay, CAA Artist Studio Tour and Snow Goose and Birding Festival will each get $1,000. The Great Northwest Glass Quest will get its first grant of $2,250. Sound Water Stewards will get a grant of $1,000 for the publication of “Getting to the Water’s Edge,” a guidebook to publicly accessible beaches on Camano and Whidbey islands and a section on bird watching in five areas around Stanwood.
The Stanwood City Council on Nov. 18 gave final approval to keep two citizen comment periods on its regular agendas. Council members on Nov. 14 had discussed removing one but decided to keep both.
Council gave final approval to council procedure rules amendments that govern how council members use social media and emails in compliance with the state Public Records Act. Though council members have individual rights of free speech, they have to be clear when they speaking as individuals or as council members and have to keep records of their communications as council members.
Council also gave final approval to the 2019-20 mid-biennium budget adjustment, which adjusts estimated numbers to reflect actual numbers.
Local public meetings set
Learn about city government, and meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. Information: 360-629-2181.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Place NW, Stanwood. This will be the only commission meeting in December.
• Stanwood City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood. This will be the only council meeting in December.
Island County meetings
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. the first four Tuesdays each month, starting with a public comment period. Meetings are held in Coupeville with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443.
School Board to meet
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222.
Sen. Muzzall to hold town halls
State Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, will hold town hall meetings this week, including in Stanwood.
Muzzall was recently appointed to the seat after Barbara Bailey resigned her state Senate seat representing the 10th Legislative District.
Muzzall said he wants to hear from constituents about their concerns with state government in advance of the 2020 legislative session in January.
The public forums will also be an opportunity for constituents to learn more about his approach to representing them in Olympia.
He will hold a town hall style meeting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Stanwood High School, 7400 272nd St. NW.
Owl collisions with vehicles on seasonal rise
Area wildlife rehabilitation facilities are seeing an increase in owls being hit by vehicles, something Sarvey Wildlife Center and Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on San Juan Island see each fall. Both centers treat wildlife from the area, and each have recently received several owls injured along local roadsides.
Some of the 17 owls centers have treated so far have died from their injuries, some have been released back into the wild after care, and some are still beign treated.
Officials said drivers can help by being aware that owls typically hunt between dawn and dusk and aren’t just found in forested areas. Some hunt in open fields seen in the flats around the Stanwood-Camano area, and others in backyards and neighborhood parks.
Extra DUI patrols through holidays
The Washington State Patrol along with several other allied agencies will have extra patrols out to remove suspected impaired drivers from the roadways during the holidays.
The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will also be deployed in a central location for all law enforcement to use during this emphasis. There will be processors on board along with a phlebotomist for search warrant blood draws if necessary.
This will allow for the suspected impaired drivers to be dropped off and law enforcement to return to patrol for additional impaired drivers.
Multistate outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce
Officials at the Washington state Department of Health advised the public to avoid eating romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region. Two Washington State cases are now included in the multi-state outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli linked to romaine lettuce from this area, currently under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.
“E. coli infections can cause serious complications and we want the public to be aware of the ongoing risk,” said Washington State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease Scott Lindquist.
Court grants preliminary injunction putting hold on $30 car tabs
King County Superior Court has granted a preliminary injunction putting a hold on the $30 car tab initiative I-976.
In granting the injunction, King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson wrote that the State of Washington is “enjoined from implementing or enforcing 1-976.”
The judge wrote that the state “shall continue to collect all fees, taxes, and other charges that would be subject to or impacted by 1-976 were it not stayed, and shall distribute those funds to local municipalities and political subdivisions as appropriate pursuant to existing laws, regulations, contracts, obligations, policies, and procedures.”
Further action is pending judicial review.
