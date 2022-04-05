Comment on Camano Island projects
Island County is requesting public input for its Public Works Improvement Programs. Public Works is in the process of preparing its Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program, Six-Year Capital Improvement Program and Annual Road Construction Program.
The public can submit suggestions for improvements about:
- County Buildings Trails Economic Development Projects
- Parks and Recreation Roads Parking
- Septage Solid Waste Surface Water Management
Email suggestions by April 29 to Ed Sewester, P.E., Island County assistant county engineer, at e.sewester@islandcountywa.gov. Information: islandcountywa.gov
Fish and Wildlife seeks help with adipose fin clipping
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife needs help marking about 110 million hatchery salmon and steelhead before the fish are released into state waters. That’s 11 million more fish than a year ago, which is good news. However, more fish means more hands are needed to complete the massive task.
Locally, the Samish Hatchery could use help marking about 5.4 million fish. The hatchery plans to begin the process April 11. The work takes place every year for several months in the spring and early summer and is often performed in shifts throughout the day and on weekends.
Anyone interested in volunteering at a hatchery can visit Fish and Wildlife’s website at wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/volunteer. Fish and Wildlife is also hiring full-time positions via mykellyjobs.com; search “fin clipper.”
Large number of Bigg’s killer whales spotted
Whale watchers in Washington state and British Columbia spotted a Salish Sea-record 72 different Bigg’s killer whales March 31, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association.
The orcas were spotted throughout the Salish Sea, ranging from the Hood Canal in Washington to Vancouver Island’s Campbell River region in British Columbia, according to the release, with the largest group (18 orcas) seen near the northern San Juan Islands. Orca were also spotted near Camano, Whidbey and Hat islands during the past week.
The Center for Whale Research’s Mark Malleson was the researcher who confirmed the number of sightings, according to the release, adding that the previous high mark of sightings in a day was 50.
Still time to apply for AAUW scholarships
The Stanwood-Camano American Association of University Women chapter is accepting scholarship applications through April 30.
AAUW is offering three scholarships to highly qualified candidates who are graduates from Stanwood-Camano, Arlington or Lakewood high schools, or are current residents of this area who are entering their junior or senior year of college or are enrolled in a master’s degree program.
Money for these $6,000 scholarships is raised through the Purses with Purpose auction held April 30. Applications are at aauwsc.org or at the Washington State scholarship website, theWashBoard.org.
Community grant application open
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has opened its RE/MAX Community Chest Grant Cycle for 2022. The application deadline is April 15. Grants will be awarded in May.
Any active nonprofit organization with a project in need of funding is eligible to apply. Public agencies such as schools, libraries, parks, fire and police departments with an unfunded project that directly benefits the Stanwood-Camano community may also apply. For applications, visit s-caf.org/grants.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in-person at 7 p.m. April 14 for a regular meeting in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
