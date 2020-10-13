Camano Annex closes early on Oct. 23 for move
Island County offices at the Camano Administration building will close at noon on Oct. 23 to allow office staff to move into the new administration building. The drop box at the new building may be used to submit property tax payments, which are due Oct 31. Payments may also be made online at islandcountywa.gov/treasure, by phone at 866-874-2060 or by mail.
Outdoor burning ban lifted
Due to recent rains and anticipated cooler weather conditions, effective Oct. 6, the burn ban was lifted for all of the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County by order of the Snohomish County fire marshal.
Residents who have a current residential burn permit for yard debris will now be allowed to burn. Recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit.
Stanwood residents are also approved for outdoor recreational fires in approved fire pits. Other outdoor burning is not allowed within the city limits of Stanwood.
A recreational fire is defined as a cooking fire or camping fire using charcoal or firewood not great than 3 feet in diameter.
Island Transit awarded grant to purchase new bus
Island Transit will benefit from a Federal Transportation Administration grant of $488,989 to purchase one new bus.
“We’re delighted to receive the funds and will put the money to good use to replace one of our aging vehicles in our fleet,” said Todd Morrow, executive director at Island Transit.
Morrow said the grant award will cover the entire cost of one 35-foot bus, which costs about $500,000. Washington’s congressional delegation secured the $4.8 million grant for nine rural transit agencies serving 12 counties. Island Transit is the largest of those agencies to receive the award.
Sno-Park permits go on sale Nov. 1
The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program reminds winter recreation enthusiasts that Sno-Park permits will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 1.
Sno-Park permits allow visitors to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas around the state for cross-country skiing, skijoring, fat-tire biking, snowmobiling, snow biking, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing, snow play and other winter recreation activities.
Sno-Park permits are sold in person and online Nov. 1 through April 30 and must be displayed on the permit holder’s windshield during that timeframe. Information: parks.state.wa.us/winter
Weekly unemployment initial claims fall
From Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, there were 15,496 initial regular unemployment claims, down 12.6% from the prior week. In total, there were 506,708 total jobless claims, down 4.5% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 157% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to the ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,881 to 1,662, down 12% from the prior week. In Island County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 107 to 100, down 7% from the prior week.
Sno-Isle Libraries taking cautious approach to adding in-building services
On Oct. 6, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that public libraries that meet certain requirements can allow limited numbers of customers into buildings.
“As we near the seven-month mark since closing our libraries in response to the pandemic crisis, we are cautiously optimistic,” Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said. “We look forward to resuming some in-building services in the near future. Final plans are being developed and we expect to start in-building services with a phased approach.”
Thompson said that regardless of what and where additional in-building services may resume, Sno-Isle Libraries will continue to offer contact-free and online services developed since library buildings closed in March.
2020 Student Mock Election now open for all Washington K-12 students
The Washington Secretary of State’s 2020 Student Mock Election is open from now until Nov. 3. The Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters. Students read candidate statements and arguments for and against races, measures and issues that may be relevant to their daily lives.
Other free resources include “I Voted” stickers (to be ordered by Oct. 30) and the revamped curriculum book “Teaching Elections in Washington State.” The lessons meet state and common-core standards, and satisfy the civics coursework required for graduation. Classroom-based assessments are included with each lesson.
Ballots, along with corresponding tabulation sheets and Voters’ Pamphlets, are available for download and printing at sos.wa.gov/mockelection.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The meeting is open to the public. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Those who want to make public comments for the meeting must register by 9 a.m. Oct. 22 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213
The Stanwood City Planning Commission next meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 20, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Isabelle at CASA
Isabelle is a sweet senior feline looking for a quiet home for her golden years. She would prefer to be the only animal in the home because she is shy and wants all the attention for herself. Isabelle is an independent girl who can keep herself occupied while you are not home. As a mature cat, Isabelle prefers a diet of mainly wet food.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
