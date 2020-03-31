State Parks, camping closed
On March 25, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the temporary closure of all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas for at least two weeks. The closure is in response to Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund.
Entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and on-site public services will be suspended. Essential staff will be present to preserve and protect resources. The closures include Cama Beach State Park and Camano Island State Parks, including day use and hiking the trails. Camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through April 30. Visitors can find the latest park information at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
Snohomish, Island counties close park gates, bathrooms
On March 22, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the closure of Snohomish County park gates and bathrooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Play structures in parks were closed earlier in the month. Somers said the steps were taken to better enforce social distancing and ensure all appropriate steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While Snohomish County has closed gates and bathrooms to county parks, the Snohomish Health District continues to encourage people to stay active while maintaining social distancing.
Island County parks closed and now have a "Pack it in, Pack it out" policy as trash cans have been removed and restrooms will be locked. Portable toilets will remain in select locations. Trails will remain open, but signs will be posted to remind users to practice social distancing. Boat docks/ramps will remain open. All off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, beaches and ball fields are closed, including these parks: English Boom, Henry Hollow; Four Springs; Iverson Beach; Barnum Point and Hutchinson.
Skagit Valley College spring quarter offered via remote delivery only
Skagit Valley College announces that Spring Quarter will start on time on April 7. All classes will be offered by remote delivery only throughout the quarter. However, Basic Education for Adult classes will start on April 27—these classes will be delivered remotely as well.
With remote operations, access to services for students and prospective students such as instruction, enrollment services, counseling and advising, financial aid, Workforce Grants, and the Cardinal Bookstore will be available remotely. Visit skagit.edu/remote.
Amtrak Cascade pauses train to Stanwood
Due to a severe drop in ridership, the Washington state Department of Transportation is reducing service of Amtrak Cascades trains. Two daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland are the only Cascades trains that will continue to operate in Washington.
In addition, all Amtrak Cascades trains north of Seattle — including Stanwood — were suspended beginning March 17, in conjunction with the closure of the Vancouver, British Columbia, train station by Canadian officials. Daily Cascades thruway buses continue to offer service between Seattle, Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham. Amtrak long-distance trains continue to connect Seattle, Edmonds and Everett.
State Parks offers at-home activities for junior rangers
With the issuance of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to help combat the spread of COVID-19, many parents or guardians are wondering how to keep their young ones busy and engaged. Washington State Parks staff have created a activity sheets for children ages 4 and older to help families discover the wonders of nature through fun exploration, games and creative activities.
More than a dozen activity sheets are on the agency’s Junior Ranger webpage (https://parks.state.wa.us/917/Junior-Ranger-Program), including an introduction to the Junior Ranger Program and activities to understand wacky weather and rain, explore constellations, craft a critter, learn about early explorers and more.
Tulip farms shuts down for now
Tulip Town will not open as planned for driving tours of its tulips fields as it follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s two-week “stay home, stay heathy” order to slow the spread of COVID-19. RoozenGaarde tulip farm had previously announced closure of its gardens and fields indefinitely.
With both major growers of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival closed to the public. Cindy Verge, the festival’s executive director, said the message is clear: Do not come to Skagit County to see tulips.
Safeway, Albertsons and independent grocers in the Northwest are stocking their floral departments with RoozenGaarde tulips, according to an announcement on RoozenGaarde’s website. And Tulip Town is trying out a new program called “Colors for Courage” where the public can donate bouquets to patients in area hospitals and nursing homes, and other community members.
Public Meetings
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meeting on Monday, Apr. 13 has been canceled.
People
Skagit Valley College selects Tomaz Marinelli as new men’s soccer coach
The Skagit Valley College Athletic Department announced it has selected Tomaz Marinelli as men’s soccer coach. Coach Marinelli comes to SVC from Lake Tahoe Community College where he served as the assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s soccer programs for the past two seasons.
Local students named to UW Dean's List
Students from the Stanwood and Camano area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for 2019 fall Quarter. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have at least a 3.5 GPA.
Camano Island: Taylor Jay Garrison, Caitlyn Diane Jasmer, Payton Nicole Johnson, Alyssa Kawar Khoury, Jax James Larkin, Sara Kathryn Elaine Lucas, Samantha Lou Pierce, Mckenzie Leigh Regan.
Stanwood: Emma Elizabeth Anderson, Jennifer J. Anderson, Blake Tyler Bendock-Yang, Kayona Nicole Chigbrow, Asialee Judith Donnelly, Griffen Tyler Girvan, Jessica Marie Hamilton, Jennifer Lucille Hayslip, Yasmine Hejazi, Conner Jacob Kunzman, Monica Lopez-Perez, Sophie Ann Maglaras, Kaitlin Morgan, Darcie Kay Nelson, Alexander Nistor, Jeremy Daniel Nygard, Jackson Timothy O'Brien, Tyler James Rich, Ronnie C. Ripley, Michael Timothy Sandquist, Salvador Leslie Sepulveda, Sarah Elise Smith, Abigail M. Taylor, Raiven Cera Yoes.
