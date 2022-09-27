Camano Fire seeks input on levy
Camano Island Fire & Rescue hired a research firm to survey island residents on their feelings toward a levy, according to the agency.
The survey will be open to registered voters from Sept. 19-Oct. 10. Participants may access the survey with phone, paper and online options. No personal identifiable information will be collected, and all responses are anonymous. To participate by phone: Call 360-387-0222 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Printed surveys are available at the Camano Fire Admin Building, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd or The Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road. Or visit s.surveyplanet.com/rie3g8k6
Summer crab catch record cards due by Oct. 1
Whether you caught crab or not, reporting is required and helps shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife better manage Puget Sound crab populations, according to the agency.
Anyone who purchased a Puget Sound crab endorsement with their 2022-23 state fishing license — or a license package like the Fish Washington or Get Outdoors licenses — now has until Oct. 1 to submit their catch record card, even if they didn't catch any crab this summer, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release.
Crabbers who fail to submit their catch record cards on time must pay a $10 administrative fee before they can purchase another Puget Sound crab endorsement as part of a future license. Crabbers can report their catch by mailing their catch record card to the address printed on the card or by logging in to Fish and Wildlife's online WILD licensing system at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login.
WSDOT seeks input in Highway 532
The Washington State Department of Transportation — in partnership with the City of Stanwood, Island County, Snohomish County, Island Transit, Community Transit and Island Regional Transportation Organization — is analyzing the Highway 532 corridor between Terry’s Corner and Interstate 5.
The agency is seeking feedback to help address drivers' concerns and preferences and to determine if the corridor meets regional transportation performance objectives before the implementation of any strategy. People can take a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/HPPKGTS
European green crab caught in Skagit County
As of Sept. 4, 176,600 European green crabs have been captured and removed from state waters, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The European green crab is considered one of the world’s worst invasive species because of how it feeds on shellfish, small fish and Dungeness crab. They also are known to destroy eelgrass beds and estuarine marsh habitats..
Four European green crabs were caught last week in Padilla Bay, bringing the total to seven caught this year. The last five caught are believed to have been larvae this past spring, officials told Skagit Publishing.
“This is good news for us since it means we haven’t yet found a population of breeding adults within Padilla Bay, and our trapping has been successful in helping to prevent a new breeding population from getting established,” said Roger Fuller, stewardship coordinator at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Normally, trapping efforts in Padilla Bay stop in September, but will be extended this year. More than 700 traps were set in a joint effort by nine organizations Aug. 22-25 at the Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve. During these efforts, no European green crabs were trapped. That does not mean they are not there, but it doe mean the populations remain low. Monitoring sites in the Stanwood-Camano area have yielded no green crabs, according to Puget Sound Institute, a nonprofit that tracks the invasive species.
DOH launches monkeypox dashboard
The state Department of Health has launched an interactive monkeypox data dashboard. The dashboard includes case counts at both state and county levels, total weekly case counts, information about sex at birth, and age groups of people who have the virus.
The Health Department announced it plans to expand the dashboard to include race and ethnicity data of the communities most affected, along with vaccination distribution information. The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday.
“In addition to vaccination and prevention efforts, this new dashboard is another tool Washingtonians can use to stay healthy and informed,” Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a news release.
Information: doh.wa.gov
People
Snohomish County gets new economic development director
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment of Neepaporn Boungjaktha as executive director for economic development. She will oversee all of Snohomish County’s economic development activities, including Paine Field Airport. Boungjaktha was most recently a senior executive management analyst, responsible for tourism and trade in the executive office. Her first day as executive director was Sept. 12.
Pets
Katie likes kitties
Katie is sweet and loves attention. This affectionate girl is cat savvy. Katie gets along with other dogs, although she is a bit picky and prefers female dog pals over males. Katie needs her forever home to be adults only. Information: camanoanimalshelter.org
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.4. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.