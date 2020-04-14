Heritage Park gets irrigation grant
City Council held its second meeting online Thursday, April 9, and accepted $40,000 from Snohomish County for irrigation improvements to the regional sports complex at Heritage Park.
A new irrigation system was discovered to be needed when designing a larger project to refurbish two of the three existing ball fields at Heritage Park, which includes a new drainage system. The city received a $350,000 state Youth Athletic Facilities grant for field improvements to the infield and outfield. The total project budget is approximately $1.1 million including the grants.
“With the funding in place, we will start working on the final project timeline and are hopeful to have the project done by the end of the year or early 2021,” City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
The next City Council meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. It will take place online. See stanwoodwa.org for more.
Stanwood Camano News office continues to be closed to the public
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stanwood Camano News office continues to be closed to the public. Customers can call 360-629-2155 for assistance. Customers also can mail newspaper, advertising or Stanwood Telegraphic phone book payments to P.O. BOX 999, Stanwood, WA 98292. For more ways to connect to the newspaper, visit SCnews.com/connect.
AAUW Scholarships closing May 1
The Stanwood Camano branch of the American Association of University Women is accepting 2020 scholarship applications until May 1. Four $4,000 scholarships will be awarded to college junior, senior or master’s degree students. Applications may be found at the state scholarship site, washboard.wsac.wa.gov or aauwsc.org.
Governor signs bill to explore Running Start summer school
On April 3, Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation to create a Running Start summer school pilot program. House Bill 2864, sponsored by state Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, establishes the pilot project and authorizes the state superintendent of public instruction to consult with the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges to develop the program.
“There isn’t much about our current school year that is normal. My heart goes out to teachers and students, especially seniors, whose school year is ending differently than they expected,” Paul said. “Eventually, things will return to normal, and we will need to help prepare students to be successful in a difficult economy.”
“Dual-credit programs like Running Start are incredibly cost-effective and help students graduate from college earlier and with less debt,” Paul said. “Some students find it difficult to access Running Start, and summer school offers a great alternative for these students to get an early start on their college degree.”
Washington also offers other dual enrollment programs for high school students, including College in the High School and CTE Dual Credit.
Skagit Valley College Basic Education for Adults Classes start April 27
Skagit Valley College’s Basic Education for Adults department will start classes for spring on April 27. All classes will be offered online and include high school completion, English language classes, and the GED. Contact advisors at hscompletion@skagit.edu or 360-416-7640.
Snohomish County Parks works to improve parks and services with new survey
Snohomish County’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is gathering input from residents through the “Snohomish County Parks Visioning Survey.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, parks planners are preparing for the re-opening of facilities and the need to focus resources efficiently. The survey can be accessed at snocoparks.org. It will collect feedback about park facilities and programs, resident priorities and use patterns. Responses will help determine: how to focus their time and resources; and how parks, recreation, and tourism can positively impact the community.
“Snohomish County leaders understand how important parks, open spaces, regional trails, recreational facilities and conservation properties are to the people of our region,” Tom Teigen, director of parks, said. “We rely on input from the public as we plan for the next six years of investment in parks."
State Parks will reschedule April free days
Washington State Parks is postponing its two scheduled free days in April, due to coronavirus-related park closures. April 11 and 22, a spring free day and Earth Day respectively, were to be the fourth and fifth of 12 State Parks free days in 2020, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park. With the governor's stay-at-home order in place through May 4, state Parks will designate replacement days later.
IRS extends more tax deadlines
To help taxpayers, the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced that Notice 2020-23 extends additional key tax deadlines for individuals and businesses. Last month, the IRS announced that taxpayers generally have until July 15 to file and pay federal income taxes originally due on April 15. No late-filing penalty, late-payment penalty or interest will be due.
The new notice expands this relief to additional returns, tax payments and other actions. Extensions generally now apply to all taxpayers that have a filing or payment deadline falling on or after April 1 and before July 15. Individuals, trusts, estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers qualify for the extra time.
Studded tire removal deadline further extended to May 15
The state Department of Transportation is extending the deadline to remove studded snow tires to Friday, May 15, due to COVID-19 virus concerns and the governor's stay-at-home order.
“People are dealing with a lot of concerns – and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them," said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin.
Studded tires are generally legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. The DOT will re-evaluate the situation closer to May 15. Drivers with studded tires after the deadline face a $136 fine.
Camano Island Democrats to meet online
The Camano Island Democrats will meet online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, via Zoom or over the phone. U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, will speak about the Federal CARES Act and upcoming legislation. Island County Commissioner and state Senate candidate Helen Price Johnson; and state representative candidates Suzanne Woodard and Angie Homola will speak on local, county and state resources and guidelines. Jim Ayers of the Camano Chamber of Commerce will also speak.
Information: camanoislanddemocrats.com or email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com.
