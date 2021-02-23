Local election results certified
With recent special elections certified, Camano Island voters officially approved Camano Island Fire and Rescue's request to renew its Emergency Medical Services levy.
The six-year levy passed with 71% approval — 4,753 yes, 1,901 no. It funds EMS services and represents about 25% of CIFR’s annual budget. The renewal is not a new tax and continues the same rate approved by about 86% of voters in 2015 — 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Meanwhile, Arlington Fire will join North County Regional Fire Authority, which covers Stanwood and some rural areas to the north and west of Arlington. That proposition was approved with 89% of the vote — 2,982 yes, 356 no.
Property tax statements coming in the mail
The Snohomish County Treasurer’s Office will mail property tax statements on March 1. The office annually updates assessed values for real and personal property in the county, calculates levy rates and administers several tax relief programs.
The average Stanwood property was assessed at $350,200 in 2020, up 5.6% from 2019, according to the Assessor's Office. See property tax payment and relief program information on the backside of the statement or online, snohomishcountywa.gov.
The Island County Treasurer’s Office reports property taxes have been certified, and statements were to be mailed by Feb. 17. Property tax and assessed value information is available at islandcountywa.gov.
Payments are due April 30 and Oct. 31.
2021 Ski to Sea postponed
As a result of input from a variety of stakeholders, Whatcom Events has decided to postpone the 2021 Ski to Sea, a multisport relay race from Mt. Baker to Bellingham Bay, for another year.
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Feb. 7-13, there were 13,607 initial regular unemployment claims, down 13% from the prior week. In total, there were 447,412 total jobless claims, down 7.3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 119% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,555 to 1,387, down 10.8% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 118 to 98, down 16.9% from the prior week.
Local scholarship funds available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation 2021 high school scholarship cycle is open. More than 200 scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors who live within the Stanwood-Camano School District—including home-schooled students and those who attend private schools outside the area. This year includes the addition of the D.P.G. College Fund, Garry E. Lund Memorial, and RE/MAX Elevate scholarships. The submission deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Information: s-caf.org/hs_scholarships or 360-770-5842
Stanwood Spartans sprint for scholarships
Register now for the Stanwood Spartan virtual 5k run sponsored by the Stanwood AAAA Booster Club — a nonprofit organization that provides support for the school sponsored academics, activities, athletics and arts of Stanwood High School. Choose to run/walk a route provided by the club or run/walk a route of choice.
The event runs from Sunday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 7. Proceeds support Stanwood High School senior scholarships. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for students. Participants receive a Spartan neck gaiter, race bib, race map and post-run snack.
Information: tinyurl.com/aaaa-booster-club-run and facebook.com/shsbooster
Camano Island Library has in-person services
The Camano Island Library is now offering limited in-building services in the library meeting room. Called “Grab ‘n’ Go,” the plan adds services while meeting safety guidelines by limiting the number of people in the building at a time. Customers are asked to wear face-coverings and can’t be in the building longer than 30 minutes. High-touch surfaces are regularly wiped down and returned materials for at least 24 hours. The library continues to offer contact-free options and online services. For more, call 360-387-5150 or visit sno-isle.org.
Sara Jones named Washington State Librarian
Secretary of State Kim Wyman has appointed Sara Jones as the new Washington State Librarian.
Jones will oversee the Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. Among her responsibilities are developing and leading strategies that enhance public access to library materials, collections, and services; safeguarding the state library’s role as a historical asset and repository for government documents and publications; and working with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to meet the needs of the state’s libraries.
Jones is from Marin County, California, where she served as director of the Marin County Free Library since 2013.
Skagit Valley College spring quarter registration open
Registration for spring quarter at Skagit Valley College is underway. While classes will be offered mostly online, SVC will offer in-person classes in select courses and Workforce programs. The Basic Education for Adults program will also include limited in-person classes.
Information: skagit.edu/spring-2021
People
Eastern Oregon University Dean’s List for fall semester 2020 recognized Madison Morgan of Stanwood for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. March 2 via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Pets
Meet Scout at CASA
Scout is a 3-year-old doberman mix. He likes to run and play and needs a forever home with a fully fenced yard. Scout is a big dog who will need a confident handler to teach basic commands and manners. He will do best in a cat-free home with kids over 12. Scout is a smart and loving guy who will make a great family pet.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.