Local election results now official
The Aug. 2 primary election results were certified Aug. 16 by each county and Aug. 19 by the state. The primary election narrowed a few crowded local races to top two candidates for the Nov. 1 general election.
In Island County, the three-person county commissioner race narrowed to Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair and Republican Timothy Hazelo.
At the federal level, the U.S. Senate race was trimmed to incumbent Democrat Patty Murray and Republican Tiffany Smiley. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep Rick Larsen will face Republican Dan Matthews.
See more at results.vote.wa.gov
Former hotels to become housing
The Snohomish County Council recently voted to approve the purchase of two hotels to be converted to housing for people without homes.
The Days Inn in Everett and the America's Best Value Inn in Edmonds will become bridge housing with wraparound services, including food, hygiene, employment services, legal services, mental health services and substance use disorder services.
The facilities will also have 24/7 on-site staffing and services. Both facilities will serve unsheltered adults in Snohomish County. The county is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase these facilities. Together, the two buildings will create 129 new units, according to county officials.
Now that the purchase is finalized, Snohomish County will conduct extensive on-site assessments of both facilities to determine needed renovations. The county will issue a "Request for Proposals" seeking help to operate the facilities. Visit snohomishcountywa.gov.
Fish passage projects underway
A section of Highway 9 near Lake McMurray in southeast Skagit County closed Monday for two weeks as work is done on a fish passage project on Norway Park Creek, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The closure, near Norway Park on the north end of the lake, will be to both directions of traffic and will be in effect 24 hours a day. It is expected to reopen Sept. 5. During the closure, through traffic will be detoured via Highway 534, Interstate 5 and Highway 538.
After the work is completed, a second fish passage project for Lake Creek will begin Sept. 5 on Highway 9 south of the first project. For this project, there will be single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 9. The two projects are part of the DOT's efforts to replace and restore fish structures that have been deemed impassable or are blocking fish’s natural abilities to move up and downstream.
Island County to hold second auction
The bidding will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 26 for the Island County Treasurer's Office's second auction of two tax title properties. A tax title property is any tract of land acquired by the county for lack of other bidders at a tax foreclosure sale.
The auction is online only. Registration in advance of the sale date is required to participate. The sale will end at noon unless overtime bidding is necessary. Learn more at bid4assets.com.
Small business and nonprofit grants available
The Department of Commerce has announced applications for the Working Washington Grants: Round 5, and the new Convention Center Grants program opened Aug. 17. Some $75 million in pandemic relief grants will be available to eligible small businesses and nonprofits across the state. Over half of the Working Washington grants dollars are set aside for the arts, heritage and science sectors while the Convention Center Grant program supports businesses and nonprofits that rely on conventions hosted in Washington for steady income.
The Department of Commerce is supported by the Washington State Arts Commission in managing the grants. The online portal is live with guidelines and information to help applicants get ready to submit applications by the deadline of 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at commercegrants.com.
Snohomish County seeks housing feedback
Earlier this year, the Snohomish County Council passed an ordinance authorizing the collection of 0.1% of sales tax ($0.01 on a $10 purchase) to be used for affordable housing and behavioral health facilities, associated operating and maintenance costs, and services. Snohomish County Human Services staff recently drafted a business plan and shared it with the Snohomish County Council.
Now, Human Services seeks feedback from residents with the goal of preparing a final draft plan for consideration by the Snohomish County Council later in the fall. To view the plan and submit comments, visit snohomishcountywa.gov.
Snohomish County seeks Committee Advisory members
Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members, the Performance Audit Committee and the Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board. Both committees work to advance effective and responsive government.
The Performance Audit Committee supports efficient and transparent government operations, and the Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board helps bring events and overnight stays to Snohomish County. Members of the Tourism Advisory Board may serve up to three consecutive, three-year terms while appointments on the audit committee are a term of three years and limited to two consecutive terms. All positions are open until filled.
Visit snohomishcountywa.gov.
IRS: File soon to get all available tax benefits
Taxpayers who have yet to file their 2021 federal income tax return should remember to take advantage of the deductions and credits available to them.
“Each year, eligible taxpayers overlook money saving deductions and credits that can help them with the cost of raising a family, daycare, paying for college, saving for retirement or making a donation to charity,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.
The IRS received about 19 million requests for extensions to file until Oct. 17. Those who qualify can prepare and file their return for free using IRS Free File. Electronically filing and choosing direct deposit can help taxpayers get their refund faster. Visit IRS.gov.
Pets
Bubba needs a buddy
Bubba is big and handsome. He loves to snuggle, dole out kisses, take walks and play fetch. He gets along well with other dogs, cats and people of all ages. Bubba would love some kids in his life, CASA staff said. Visit cananoanimalshelter.org.
People
Local women receive scholarships
Olivia Murray, Kate Hovda and Sara Newman are the 2022 university scholarship recipients from the Stanwood Camano branch of the American Association of University Women. The women have outstanding academic records and values in line with the AAUW mission statement, organization leaders said. They will each receive $6,000.
New leadership at area foundation
The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation announced their newly elected leadership for the coming year as follows: President Ram Prasad, Vice President Mark Dorothy, Secretary Flip Arnold, Treasurer Earl Barnard, and Outside Directors Diana Wallin, Glenn Morse and Larry Comp.
Their mission is to support programs and activities of the Island County Sheriff’s Department and State Park Rangers on Camano Island. All CLESF projects are free. Visit clesfoundation.org.
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.6. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
