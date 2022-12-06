New county director hired
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment of Lucia Schmit as director of the county’s Department of Emergency Management.
Schmit will be responsible for ensuring the county and its community partners are prepared for potential emergencies, including earthquakes, floods, wildfires, severe weather and human-caused hazards.
Schmit has served as an emergency management leader at federal, state and local agencies.
Second flu death reported in county
According to the Snohomish Health District, the second influenza death has been confirmed in the county.
Officials urge people to get vaccinated and take precautions as the county is on track to have the worst flu season since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The past two years, precautions such as masking, distancing and staying home when ill have reduced the spread of diseases such as the flu.
More information about flu vaccination can be found at: snohd.org/flu
State seeks comments on recreation plan
The state is seeking public comments on a draft statewide recreation and conservation plan.
The plan is online at: rco.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/POL-2023-Recreation_ConservationPlan.pdf
The Recreation and Conservation Funding Board will consider adopting the final plan at its Jan. 24-25 meeting.
Comments must be submitted by Dec. 18. Email comments to: policychanges@rco.wa.gov
Historic preservation grants available
The Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grant Program is open for applications.
Eligible applicants include Snohomish County based nonprofit cultural organizations and public agencies that provide heritage services to the public.
Applications must be submitted by Jan. 16. For more information or to apply, visit snocohistoric.com.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Sugar is a regal, old cat. She is looking for a quiet, indoor only home in which to retire. Sugar likes to spend her days napping and birdwatching from the window. Sugar has cohabitated with other cats, however, she isn’t into sharing food or a litter box. Being an only cat would be ideal. Sugar is at: camanoanimalshelter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.