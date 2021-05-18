Evergreen State Fair returns
Snohomish County has announced that plans are being developed to open an 11-day Evergreen State Fair at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe this year from Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6. The Fair will be closed Sept. 1. This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021.” Safety will be a focus of fair staff with increased sanitation, capacity limits and adherence to health guidelines.
Yogurt linked to E. coli outbreak
During the ongoing investigation into an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the state Department of Health has identified a likely link to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy.
The outbreak now includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children ages 10 and younger, infected with bacteria. Counties with cases include Benton (1), King (8), Snohomish (1) and Walla Walla (1). Seven people have been hospitalized. Three developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication of E. coli infection.
Weekly unemployment initial claims up sharply
From May 2-8, there were 16,605 initial regular unemployment claims, up 58% from the prior week. Program process changes and increased layoffs in several sectors, including construction and health care, are attributed to this increase, according to the Employment Security Department.
In total, there were 436,114 total jobless claims, up 7.9% from the prior week, according to the ESD.
Initial regular claims are 85% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic. In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,102 to 1,446, up 31.2% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 83 to 121, up 45.8% from the prior week.
New DNR geotourism website
From its craggy coastlines to its icy volcanic peaks, Washington is home to some of the world’s most stunning geology. A new website by the state Department of Natural Resources helps connect people to the state’s rich geologic history.
Filled with images and information about geologic marvels spread across Washington’s seven physiographic provinces, the Washington 100 website provides users with a thorough guide for exploring fossil beds, ancient lava flows, coastal sea stacks and alpine glaciers. Through its stories, fun facts, and thousands of photos, graphics, animations, videos and maps, people will be able to learn about well-known places like Mount Rainier, Beacon Rock and Palouse Falls while recreating.
Information: wa100.dnr.wa.gov
Safe Boating Week is May 22-28
Summer and peak boating season is right around the corner. National Safe Boating Week is coordinated each year by the National Safe Boating Council and its boating safety partners across the U.S. and Canada. During May 22-28, the Washington State Parks Boating Program is encouraging boaters to keep safety front and center all season long.
Conducting safety checks, always wearing a life jacket and checking weather conditions are just some of the practices recommended by safety experts.
Information: parks.state.wa.us/435/boating
People
Master’s degree achieved
Anna Combest-Friedman of Camano Island earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University, Nebraska.
Dean’s List
Anthony Godsey of Camano Island was named to the Columbia College Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
UW Dean’s List
The following students named to the University of Washington’s winter quarter 2021 Dean’s List:
Camano Island: Chandler Scott Ferguson, Emily Taylor Forte, Taylor Jay Garrison, Celia Joan Hand, Kayla Lynn Henrikson, Marina J Hutchison, Caitlyn Diane Jasmer, Joshua Robert Johnson, Jax James Larkin, Tyler Zane Marcinyshyn, Morgan Rodney Maynick, Samantha Lou Pierce, Courtney A. Score, Anna Sollid and Cole Samuel Welch.
Stanwood: Vincent Allen, Emma Elizabeth Anderson, J. Anderson, Ryan Brett Donnelly, Cameron Deane Everett, Jessica Marie Hamilton, Alex C. Hayes, Jillian Paige Heichel, Audrey Jade Kummer, Chloe Autumn Larsen, Kaitlin Morgan, Nicholas Dustin Nelson, Ingrid Elizabeth Phillips, Jeffrey Michael Rahman, Samuel Jonathan Rich, Tyler James Rich, Thomas Nicholas Roe, Salvador Leslie Sepulveda and Shilah K Stevens.
Pets
Meet Daisy at CASA
Daisy is a sweet, young cat who can be a little shy when first meeting people. Once comfortable in her surroundings, she will be a cuddly friend. She likes other cats, but tends to be scared of dogs. Daisy would fit perfectly in a quiet, calm home.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
10th Legislative District End of Session Town Hall
State Sen. Ron Muzall and other representatives from the 10th Legislative District host an online Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, on Zoom. Meeting includes a public hearing on the 6-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Information: stanwoodwa.org
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
