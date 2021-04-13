FEMA helps with COVID-19 funeral expense
FEMA is now accepting applications for funeral assistance through a dedicated call center.
A new program will reimburse families for certain qualified COVID-19-related funeral and burial expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. Families are eligible for up to $9,000 for qualified expenses including, but not limited to, caskets, urns, ceremony arrangements, cremation or interment costs, burial plots, cremation niches and headstones.
FEMA will only accept applications via its dedicated Funeral Assistance Call Center at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585), 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Only those with COVID funeral or cemetery expenses are eligible. Information: fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance
Fraud Alert: Scammers have reportedly called or emailed offers to register people for funeral assistance. FEMA has not sent any such notifications and will not contact people prior to them registering for assistance.
If you doubt a contact is legitimate, hang up and report it to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, National Center for Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or local law enforcement.
Expect traffic delays on I-5 at Stillaguamish River bridge
On April 12, work began on the Interstate 5 southbound lanes of the Stillaguamish River bridge near Arlington. The trusses will be stripped to bare metal and get a new coat of paint to protect the aging structure for years to come.
Beginning in June, all southbound traffic will be diverted onto the existing median bypass on the adjacent northbound bridge for about five months. This will keep both directions of I-5 flowing during the work, though some delays are expected.
Stanwood road work underway
Drivers should expect detours and delays as sewer line work continues along Pioneer Highway.
Triangle Drive is closed from Pioneer Highway to Cedarhome Drive. And Pioneer Highway closures are set to begin Tuesday, April 12, from 267th Street NW at the fire station southeast to 77th Avenue NW at the entrance of Fox Hill Estates.
Local access will be maintained for residents. Closures will take place 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday for about four weeks, according to the city.
Pack your patience and prepare for delays and detours. Crews will be working on the Pioneer Hwy sewer main. Closures will take place between 7:30 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Multiple roads are affected. Learn more_ https://t.co/QafrLlgUI3— City of Stanwood (@CityofStanwood) April 7, 2021
School superintendent job getting high interest
The Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent job is attracting high interest and should yield plenty of candidates, the Northwest Leadership Associates officials told the School Board during a special meeting Thursday.
In addition to posting the job opening on industry websites, the search firm also directly reached out to 77 potential applicants from all over the country who they determined might be a good fit based on community input and 378 online survey responses.
The application deadline is April 24. Then the School Board will review applicants to narrow to a smaller group to interview in greater detail in early May in order to then select a group of finalists. The School Board expects to choose a new superintendent by May 14.
Lowell Point boat launch temporarily closed
Tidal debris has caused the closure of the boat launch ramp at Camano Island State Park. The ramp will reopen once debris is able to be removed. Currently, there is not a scheduled reopening.
Amazon announced Fulfillment Center in Arlington
Amazon announced last week that it plans to build a Fulfillment Center in Arlington, just south of the airport, according to a news release from the city. Construction begins this week.
The 600,000-square-foot five-story building will employ about 1,000 people full-time, who will work alongside robots that move product to workstations, according to the city. The jobs will start at $15 per hour.
Crews, volunteers haul away burned Barnum boat
The 28-foot sailboat that had been grounded on the beach at Barnum Point since December 2019 is gone.
After it burned March 15, leaving the hull and keel, Island County Parks worked to get the state Department of Natural Resources to remove the wreck from Barnum Point on April 1 through the marine debris removal program. DNR estimated the burned keel and hull weighed more than 5,000 lbs. Afterwards, eight volunteers from Sound Water Stewards and Friends of Camano Island Parks removed remaining boat ash and fiberglass filaments.
Salmonella illness linked to wild songbirds
Six Washington residents have been sickened as part of a multistate outbreak of salmonella typhimurium, believed to be linked to wild songbirds, particularly pine siskins. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 19 cases of salmonella in eight states. Washington cases include residents of Clark (1), King (1), Lewis (1), Kitsap (1), Spokane (1) and Thurston (1) counties. Three of those cases required hospitalization.
Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk. Salmonella germs can spread between birds, pets and people. Wild birds can carry the germs even if they look healthy and clean.
“You shouldn’t touch or hand-feed wild birds with your bare hands,” said Beth Melius, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health. “Cleaning your bird feeder or bird bath weekly or whenever it is dirty can help keep people and animals healthy. And, always wash your hands after touching your bird feeder or bird bath.”
Steve and Martha Ellis aren’t concerned about wild birds going hungry in their yard.
Camano Fire’s protection classification upgraded
The Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau recently upgraded the protection classification for Island County Fire District 1 — the area served by Camano Island Fire & Rescue. The rating was upgraded to a 5/6 from a 6/7.
Properties rated as a 5 must be located within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant. Properties located more than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant are rated a 6. The improved classification relates to the island’s fire insurance rating, and could potentially reduce insurance rates for local homeowners. Homeowners can contact their insurance provider to see if the upgraded rating reduces their insurance premiums.
PUD distributes free pollinator kits to local libraries
In recognition of Earth Day, Snohomish PUD is providing free pollinator kits to area students in partnership with the Everett Public Library System, Sno-Isle Library and the Boys and Girls Club. The Everett Public Library System will distribute 50 mason bee houses to the community via its website, epls.org. The Sno-Isle Library will distribute 30 butterfly feeders via its mobile library. The Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County will receive 50 hummingbird feeders for students who utilize their facility.
“We are excited to share these kits with young people in our community this Earth Month,” said Laura Zorick, communication and marketing representative. “The PUD is dedicated to working to preserve and enhance our natural surroundings. We hope that these kits help inspire young people to take steps in their own backyards to protect the pollinators that are so vital to the health and vibrancy of our natural environment.”
Each kit comes with instructions, necessary materials and background information on why the particular pollinator is important to our ecosystem. The kits are designed for students at a third or fourth-grade level.
Weekly unemployment initial claims up
From March 28-April 3, there were 11,862 initial regular unemployment claims, up 3.6% from the prior week. In total, there were 430,077 total jobless claims, down 1.3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims are 93% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,163 to 1,193, up 2.6% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 73 to 84, up 15.1% from the prior week.
Seattle Light expands Skagit River dam plans
Seattle City Light announced last week that in response to requests from the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and other stakeholders, it has broadened its study plan for the relicensing of its Skagit River dams.
The utility said the revised study plan it submitted Wednesday morning to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission doubles its financial commitment to at least $20 million and increases the number of topics to be studied to 33.
Stakeholders have until May 6 to comment on Seattle City Light’s revised study plan. FERC will then review the plan and associated comments and will issue a study plan determination by May 21.
People
The City of Arlington has named Mayor Barbara Tolbert and council members Marilyn Oertle and Debora Nelson to serve two-year terms on the North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners. The RFA provides fire suppression and emergency medical service to 25,000 people over 110 square miles, including the City of Stanwood.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Island County Democrats
Camano Island Democrats meet online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Information: camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
Camano Island Library Friends
Camano Island Library Friends meet online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Information: camanofriends2020@gmail.com
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
