Local resource hubs bolstered by Rescue Plan dollars
Snohomish County will use $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to support youth and family resource hubs, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced in a news release last week.
The county plans to invest in eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified Family Resource Centers, Somers said. Youth and family resource hubs provide in-person, high-quality services to individuals and families who are at or below 60% of the area median income. The hubs are operated by community-based organizations, including the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano.
“Our organization has been working to create an inclusive and thriving community for three decades,” Mary Bredereck, executive director of the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano, said in the news release. “This Family Support Program is absolutely central to our core mission and values. This funding from Snohomish County helps us provide families with individual support, skill-building, and resources for our Stanwood-Camano communities at no cost.”
Burn ban upgraded for Snohomish County
Due to the high fire danger and existing wildland fires in the region, an outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County was upgraded last week to a complete burn ban, the county fire marshal announced.
This ban includes recreational fires. However, charcoal and gas grills are allowed.
All residential outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning, are suspended until this ban is lifted.
Snohomish County health district seeks input
Work is underway to gather information for the 2022 Community Health Assessment, and the Snohomish Health District is asking county residents to share their thoughts on the most important health issues and needs in the community.
The report will include data on health indicators but also thoughts and personal experiences that help illustrate what those numbers mean, according to the Health District. Any Snohomish County resident age 16 or older can request to participate in this process by Sept.30.
Data and community input for the health assessment will be gathered by year's end, with the report to be published shortly after. Information at: snohd.org
State agency seeks presentations and posters
The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Department is accepting abstracts for presentations and posters for the upcoming Salmon Recovery Conference.
The conference theme is “A Shared Future.” Agency officials said in a news release that they are seeking to hear a broad range of community perspectives regarding salmon recovery. The abstract for an oral presentation or poster must be submitted by midnight Oct. 5. Status notification will take place by Oct. 30. Information: rco.wa.gov
People
AARP seeks volunteers
At sites operated on Camano Island and in Snohomish County AARP is recruiting volunteers for their Tax Aid program. They provide free tax preparation services. Most volunteers are involved in preparing free tax returns, but they also need greeters and appointment scheduling volunteers, according to a news release from AARP. No previous tax preparation experience is required. Returns are prepared from Feb. 1 to April 15. Email questions to gja52@hotmail.com.
Island Senior Resources is in need of volunteers
Island Senior Resources is bringing back congregate meals. The organization announced that lunch will be served weekly on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 5. Volunteers are needed to welcome and sign in diners, collect donations, serve meals and help in the kitchen, according to the group. The Camano Center is at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The Meals on Wheels program also needs volunteers to deliver meals to Camano Island residents on an emergency on-call basis. Email: camanokitchen@islandseniorservices.org or debbm@islandseniorservices.org
Pets
Make our dreams come true
Laverne and Shirley go together. They are a bonded pair who have been well socialized with other cats. This fun pair enjoys playing together and will bring much joy to their forever home. Learn more at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.20. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
