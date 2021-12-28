Stanwood is seeking residents to fill one City Council seat, two Planning Commission seats and a Parks and Trails Advisory Committee seat.
The council seat is left vacant by Mayor Sid Roberts. The two Planning Commission seats were left vacant by Marcus Metz, who was elected to council, and by Larry Sather, who recently resigned.
The council provides legislative oversight, creates municipal laws and regulations, levies taxes, borrows money, appropriates spending, serves a quasi-judicial role on some issues and confirms certain appointments.
The Planning Commission studies proposed ordinances and city issues and then makes recommendations to the council.
PTAC is a volunteer board that guides Stanwood’s parks and trails and makes recommendations to the council.
The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Find details and applications at stanwoodwa.org and scroll down to “Notice of Vacancy.”
People
Local students make honor roll at Oregon State University
Several local students made the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at Oregon State University.
Camano Island: Travis K. Beckt, senior, ecological engineering; Anna L. Beran, senior, ecological engineering
Stanwood: Bailey R. Dixon, senior, bioengineering; Veaya M. Holzknecht, senior, environmental sciences; Hannah C. Lull, sophomore, creative writing; Emily M. Van Belle, senior, biology
Pets
Meet Tibsen
Tibsen is a sweet 10-month-old shepherd mix who is now looking for his forever home. He is a great guy who loves attention and loves people. He is potty trained and knows some commands such as sit, down, off, come and stay. Tibsen enjoys walks and would love an active family spend time with him. Camano Animal Shelter, 360-387-1902.
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Other regular public meetings will resume in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.