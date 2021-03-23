Fire Explorer program restarting
The North County Fire/EMS is accepting applications for the Fire Explorer Program. This program is open to anyone from ages 14-21 who is interested in a career in firefighting or emergency medical services. Students are taught basic skills including fire hose deployment, search and rescue, fire control, auto extrication, water rescue first aid and CPR. Students also learn the importance of teamwork, leadership skills, self-discipline, self-motivation, attention to detail and customer service.
Explorers attend weekly drills from 6-9 p.m. at a local fire station. The one-year program begins May 5. There is no cost, but participants are asked to volunteer their time to support community events.
Information: 360-652-1246 or mfleischbein@northcountyfireems.com
March 31 studded tire removal deadline
The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day Wednesday, March 31. Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways.
Weekly unemployment initial claims mixed
From March 7-13, there were 11,699 initial regular unemployment claims, down 0.5% from the prior week. In total, there were 449,838 total jobless claims, down 0.8% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claim applications remain at elevated levels and are at 17% above last year’s weekly new claim applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,234 to 1,272, up 3.1% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 82 to 86, up 4.9% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy added 4,400 jobs in January and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate decreased from 7.1 percent in December to 6.0 percent in January according to ESD.
Tax Day for individuals extended to May 17
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15 to May 17.
Sno-Park fees to increase this fall
The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program announced that the price of Sno-Park permits will increase when they go on sale again Nov. 1. This will be the first increase since 2009. The increases reflect the rising costs of Sno-Park operations, which include trail grooming, plowing, clearing lots and roads, bathroom maintenance, fuel and staffing. In addition, the program has had to replace aging equipment, including snowcats. Finally, over the last 12 years, the program opened several new permanent Sno-Parks and created temporary Sno-Parks to meet customer demand.
The Sno-Park permit fees for the 2021-22 season are:
- Seasonal permit: $50 (up from $40).
- Annual snowmobile permit: $50 (up from $40).
- Special Groomed Trail Sticker: $70 (up from $40).
- Daily Sno Park permit: $25 (up from $20).
The Discover Pass is not needed for parking at Sno-Parks.
Pets
Meet Scout at CASA
Scout is a friendly 3-year-old Doberman mix who, although he looks tough, is really a sweet and gentle guy. His forever home needs to have a fully fenced yard so that this active fellow can get the exercise he needs. Scout knows some basic commands and would do well with a confident handler who could teach him additional commands and manners. Scout would do best in an active home with kids over 12.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
