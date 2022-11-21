SnoCo appoints first director of Health Department
The Snohomish Health District is being integrated into Snohomish County government, and on Jan. 1, the new Snohomish County Health Department will be launched.
According the county, Dennis Worsham has been appointed as Snohomish County’s first director of its Health Department.
He has more than 29 years of experience in governmental public health in the state of Washington and has been an innovative public health leader at the local, regional and state levels. His most recent job was as interim director of Public Health-Seattle and King County.
“Dennis is the leader Snohomish County needs to expand direct service, strengthen public health and prepare us for the next public health challenge,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.
Department of Transportation seeks input
The Washington State Transportation Commission is seeking public input on the possibility of applying a ferry fuel surcharge to ferry fares in the future to help cover growing fuel costs for the state ferry system.
According to a news release, a surcharge would be added to the fare and could be 2.5% to 10% of the fare.
The public can now weigh in on whether a fuel surcharge should be added to ferry fares and how it could be applied.
The commission is hosting an online public input forum through Nov. 30. All input gathered will be shared with commission members and will help inform discussions around future ferry fuel funding needs during the upcoming 2023 Legislative session.
In addition to providing comments via the online forum, public comment on a possible ferry fuel surcharge can also be offered in the following ways: wstc.wa.gov/ or email transc@wstc.wa.gov.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue to hold food and gift card drive
Nonperishable food, pet food and personal hygiene products benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and gift card donations benefit The Christmas House, which uses then to buy holiday gifts and necessities for families in the community.
Those interested can put nonperishable food donations in the marked donation bins at any fire station or the administrative office. Gift card donations must be mailed or delivered to the administrative office at 811 N. Sunrise Road. If closed, gift cards can be left in the locked drop box outside the entrance.
Questions and comments taken on Stanwood infrastructure
The city is seeking feedback from the public on its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The feedback will help the mayor and Stanwood City Council prioritize and budget infrastructure projects.
The questionnaire is available until Jan. 31 at https://stanwoodwa.org/545/2024-Comprehensive-Plan-Update
The CIP includes a list of capital projects on the city’s radar over a six- or 20-year timeframe.
The city will also host virtual open houses on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 to discuss zoning and land use changes. Information about how to attend these open houses is on the city’s website.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Dodger is a young, handsome, boxer mix. He is funny and happy to entertain you. Dodger is smart and knows some commands such as sit, down, shake and high five. He is highly trainable and relishes verbal praise.
Dodger would benefit from a home with a fenced yard to expend all that energy. His forever home should be cat free and have no children under 10. Dodger is at: camanoanimalshelter.org.
