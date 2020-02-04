Legislators introduce bills to protect Americans from the flu
On Jan. 30, U.S. Reps. Rick Larsen, D-Washington; Jim Langevin, D-Rhode Island; and Andre Carson, D-Indiana; introduced two bills to better protect Americans from seasonal and pandemic flu. The Protecting Americans from Seasonal Influenza Act establishes a grant program for states to better prepare communities against seasonal flu by increasing vaccination rates. The National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza Update Act would require the White House to update its plan to prepare for, detect and respond to a flu pandemic.
"This package takes positive steps to expand public health outreach, help states increase vaccination rates among children and adults and ensure all levels of government have a plan in case of a pandemic," Larsen said.
According to the state Department of Health, 38 Washingtonians have died from the flu this winter, including four children. During the last flu season, approximately 35.5 million Americans had flu symptoms, 16.5 million received medical care, 490,600 were hospitalized and 34,200 died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the annual economic burden of the flu to be $11.2 billion.
10th Legislative District telephone town hall
Join a live telephone town hall hosted by state Rep. Dave Paul of the 10th District, which covers Island County, and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties, from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Share your priorities and ask questions. Call 877-229-8493 and enter pin number 118321 to join the meeting.
Ballots for school levy due Feb. 11
Ballots have been mailed asking local voters to decide on replacing an expiring four-year school levy.
Ballots are due Feb. 11. As of Friday, about 16% of ballots have been returned in both Snohomish and Island counties.
The Educational Programs & Operations levy would amount to $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That would keep the district’s total tax burden at about $3.29, below the $3.51 the School Board has promised voters. The total $3.29 per $1,000 rate includes a Facilities and Technology Levy and the bond for the new high school campus.
Snohomish County recruiting boundary review board member
Snohomish County is seeking volunteers for one open position on the Boundary Review Board. Members are residents of the county they serve. They serve for a four-year term and cannot hold other local government elected or appointed positions or jobs.
Boundary Review Boards resolve disputes among property owners, citizens, developers and governmental authorities. For citizens in unincorporated areas, the BRB often serves as the avenue of recourse in the city and special purpose district annexation processes. BRBs make decisions, weighing the Growth Management Act and specific factors and objectives in state law, in order to ensure orderly growth and development of municipalities and urban services.
For information, contact Pamela Yount at 425-388-3445 or Pamela.Yount@snoco.org.
National Archives and Records administration facility may be closing
The National Archives and Records Administration facility in Seattle may be closing, but Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is urging the Office of Management and Budget to find a way to keep federal archival records in the state.
"Closure of this facility would be a major loss to our state and region," Wyman wrote in a statement. " ... Archivists, researchers, historians, reporters, and others must continue to have physical access to these records and files. If the closure is approved, Washington researchers may have to travel as far as 1,200 miles to Riverside, California to access federal archival records."
Wyman also sent a letter to Washington state’s congressional delegation, urging lawmakers to help prevent the closure.
People
Dean's List
- Danielle Elizabeth Hall and Marlin Joseph Jones of Camano Island and Patrick Christopher Volsky of Stanwood earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2019 in Spokane.
- Autumn Steele, Jeffrey Nix, Michael Weir, Skylar Byrum and Trenton Morsk, all of Stanwood, earned Dean's List recognition at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
President's List
- Carter M. Garcea, Stephen Paul Sanders and Summer Anne Sanders earned spots on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2019. The criteria is a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average.
Government meetings
City meetings
- Stanwood City Council will hold a special early meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood. The council meets on second and fourth Thursdays, usually at 7 p.m.
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 and 24 in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Place NW, Stanwood. The commission meets on second and fourth Mondays.
Island County meetings
- Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. the first four Tuesdays each month, starting with a public comment period. Meetings are held in Coupeville with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive.
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The Feb. 10 meeting is cancelled.
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
