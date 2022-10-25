AREA BRIEFLY
Health District urges vaccinations
The first Influenza death since 2020 has been confirmed in Snohomish County, even as COVID-19 cases continue.
Habits such as masking, increased social distancing and hand washing are credited with the low flu numbers that Snohomish County experienced during the pandemic, according to the Health District.
“Unfortunately, this is likely to be the first of more cases to come,” Dr. James Lewis, Snohomish Health District health officer, said in a news release. He noted that flu has seen a resurgence in the Southern Hemisphere, where flu is more prevalent in the summer.
Lewis suggests that residents consider getting both the influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including those pregnant and nursing. Information: snohd.org/154/The-Flu
Stanwood nonprofit receives grant
Warm Beach Christian Camps and Conference Center is a recipient of a $367,000 grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, a private, nonprofit foundation. According to Murdock Trust, a total of 81 grants totaling $26.7 million were given to Pacific Northwest nonprofits.
The monies given to Warm Beach Camp are to expand camping opportunities and staffing.
Commerce seeks mentors
The Washington Department of Commerce partnered with the Liquor and Cannabis Board and Make Green Go to create the Social Equity in Cannabis Technical Assistance Program providing support to those interested in creating new cannabis ventures and applying for Social Equity licenses.
According to Commerce, they are seeking proposals to create a roster to launch the mentorship element of the program. Mentors will initially provide support services to any early-stage entrepreneurs interested in starting cannabis business enterprises, particularly those who have been historically affected by high poverty and enforcement of cannabis prohibitions. Proposals are due to Commerce by Nov. 28. Information: commerce.wa.gov
Tax payment deadline approaching
Island County residents' second half property taxes are due Oct.31. Interest of 1% per month starting Nov. 1. According to the Island County Treasurer's Office, there are multiple methods of payment: by phone, check, in person, and online. Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer
School District opens discussions
The Stanwood Camano School District is setting a variety of dates, times and locations to meet with constituents. There is no agenda for these events. According to the district website, the intent is to listen and learn about the community members' opinions and concerns. For a list of meeting times and locations, visit: stanwood.wednet.edu.
Island Transit completes solar panel project
Island County Commissioner District 3 and Island Transit Board Member Janet St. Clair flipped the switch, powering up the Camano base panels following Island Transit's completion of the installation of solar panels on its Coupeville and Camano Operating Bases.
The rooftop solar panels are part of the agency’s transition to reducing carbon consumption by gaining energy from zero or low-carbon sources.
According to Island Transit, a combined total of 363 grid-tied solar photovoltaic panels have been mounted on both facilities.
“These solar panels will reduce Island Transit’s energy costs and environmental impact,” said St. Clair. “This is an essential step as the agency moves closer to reducing their dependency on non-renewable energy and transitioning toward a zero emissions fleet.”
Information: islandtransit.org/projects
Pets
Buddy and Pongo are 7 years old, but babies at heart. These large mixed-breed boys love people, attention and food. They are on a weight loss journey and will need to be maintained so they can live their best lives. Buddy and Pongo have always lived together and love each other. They don't know a lot of commands, but are easy to work with. We don't know how they do with other dogs, cats or children, but they do have some prey drive instincts. Learn more at The NOAH Center, www.thenoahcenter.org.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
