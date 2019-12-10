Census workers needed
The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting temporary census takers in Snohomish County for the 2020 Census. The pay rate is $18.50 per hour, and applications can be made online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Census takers will work in the Nonresponse Followup Operation, counting people in houses who have not self-responded to the decennial census questionnaire. Follow-up ensures a complete and accurate count.
The decennial count influences how more than $675 billion is distributed through federal programs to states and localities.
For information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
Island Co. Conservation Futures has openings
Island County commissioners are accepting applications for the Conservation Futures Citizens Advisory Board. One position is to represent Camano Island, two are for Oak Harbor and two are at large. CAB reviews funding requests for the Conservations Futures Fund, usually in April.
Apply by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 with a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to: Island County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Virginia Shaddy, Re: Conservation Futures Citizens Advisory Board Vacancy, P.O. Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239 or vj.shaddy@islandcountywa.gov.
Stanwood City Council to meet
Learn about city government, meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us.
• Stanwood City Council will hold a special meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood. This will be the only council meeting in December.
Island County meetings set
• Island County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. the first four Tuesdays each month, starting with a public comment period. Meetings are held in Coupeville with a video-conferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
• Island County commissioners hold public hearings 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, on the 2020 preliminary budget and proposed property tax levies. See the preliminary budget and proposed levies items 12-15 on the commissioners’ website at bit.ly/35cGBC0.
School board to meet
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu.
Holiday closures in the area
Christmas and New Year holidays bring varied closures to government offices and businesses.
- Stanwood Camano News will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will close early on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Newspapers will be delivered as usual on Tuesdays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
- Stanwood and Camano Island libraries will be closed Wednesdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- Snohomish and Island County and Stanwood city offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- Waste Management will delay service for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, picking up cans on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
- Island County Solid Waste facilities, including the Camano Transfer Station, will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Deck the Halls with Fire Safety
'Tis the season for eating, drinking and laughing with loved ones, but also to beware of increased fire hazards.
According the National Fire Protection Association, the two peak days for candle fires in the U.S. are Christmas Eve and Christmas. They are also the top days for cooking fires, exceeded only by Thanksgiving.
To ensure that holidays are merry and bright this year, use the following tips to stay safe:
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove.
- Be alert when cooking. Do not use the stove if distracted, sleepy or after consuming alcohol.
- Use battery-powered flameless candles. If using lit candles, make sure they are in a stable holder and place them where they cannot be easily knocked over.
- Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
- Keep escape routes clear. Never block exits with trees or decorations. If hosting people, ensure everyone knows two ways out of each room.
- Know location of exits and fire extinguishers, and have emergency evacuation plans when in a new environment.
- Ensure there are working smoke alarms in each sleeping area, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.
Information: www.wsp.wa.gov/prevention-data-collection
Island County Board of Commissioners seeks applicants for Conservation Futures Citizens Advisory Board
The Island County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill five positions on the Conservation Futures Citizens Advisory Board (CAB). Members must be county residents for at least one year prior to appointment. The five positions being sought currently are for two representatives living within the City of Oak Harbor boundaries, a representative from Camano Island and two members at large. Visit www.islandcountywa.gov/GSA/Pages/cff.aspx for information or call 360-679-7353.
Flu season arrives in Snohomish County
Flu season is early this year but it’s not too late to protect yourself. Flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the illness or make it less severe. It also helps reduce the spread of the flu and protects those more vulnerable to serious complications, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, or people with chronic health problems like heart or lung disease. Information on symptoms, treatment and vaccination, along with weekly reports during flu season, are available online at www.snohd.org/flu. An online tool to find a flu vaccine provider by ZIP code is available at www.snohd.org/155/Flu-Vaccine-Information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.