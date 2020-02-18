Next phase of PUD’s microgrid moves forward
Construction is underway on the next phase of Snohomish County PUD’s Arlington Microgrid and Clean Energy Technology Center project. Moon Construction recently broke ground on the Clean Energy Technology Center and Modular Data Center, both of which will be on the same site as the PUD’s Community Solar array and future Arlington Microgrid.
The construction technology center is expected to be complete this summer, with construction of the microgrid and installation of the data center to occur shortly after. In 2021, the technology center will open for customers to tour and learn more about microgrid technology and other renewable energy options.
“With the energy industry rapidly evolving, the CETC provides a great opportunity for us to educate customers on some of the new technology the PUD is exploring,” said PUD Microgrid Program Manager Scott Gibson. “It will also give us another tool to continue our strong support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.”
Stanwood Middle School PTO collects 5,149 pounds of food
The Stanwood Middle School PTO collected more than 5,000 items in January during its annual food drive that added up to be 5,149 pounds of food. QFC donated the use of shopping carts to transport items to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. The leadership class, led by teacher Brian May, packed the shopping carts and walked them from the school to the food bank. Student Matthew Mendez collected more than 2,000 items.
Spring WSU livestock adviser training offered in Stanwood
WSU Livestock Advisor training begins a new 10-week series of classes March 3 at Stanwood High School.
From fencing, feeding, housing and breeding to pasture management, learn how to raise high quality livestock sustainably. Whether for family use or to increase animals’ market value, the training helps develop a strategic plan incorporating livestock onto family farms.
Several local farm tours are included. Participants are also asked to return 50 hours of volunteer time over a two-year period. Cost of the training is $125 with a second person from the farm or family free. Classes are from 6-9 p.m. March 3 through May 3 at Stanwood High School, 7400 272nd St. NW, Stanwood. Applications at skagit.wsu.edu. Information: 360-428-4270.
Host families needed for international students
Visiting International students ages 15-17 need host families for an academic year or semester. Exchange students from countries such as Brazil, Norway, China and Germany become full members of their host family while learning traditions and sharing their own.
The sponsoring program is Forte International Exchange Association. Host Families can be married or single adults age 25 or older, with or without children. All Forte students speak English, are medically insured and bring their own money for personal expenses.
Information: 509-979-2693 or tiffanyk@forteexchange.org.
Be wary of smoke alarm solicitations
North County Fire Chief John Cermak warns people against purchasing smoke alarms from door-to-door sellers.
A resident was recently approached and given a quote of more than $200 each to replace several smoke alarms in his home.
High-quality smoke alarms that cost under $30 per alarm are sold at local hardware stores. If the quote was for hardwired smoke alarms, the installer would need a permit and inspection, Cermak said.
Officials say that smoke alarms lose effectiveness after 10 years and should be replaced.
North County Fire EMS encourages residents to ask any questions they have about smoke alarms. Alarms should be tested monthly.
Government
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
School Board to meet
- The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration & Resource Center Board Room.
City meetings
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Stanwood Fire Station.
- Stanwood City Council meets 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the school district Administration Board Room.
Island County seeks applicants for Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The Island County Board of County Commissioners is seeking applicants to fill the agricultural representative position on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee. The board appoints members to the SWAC with no term expiration date.
The SWAC reviews solid waste programs, processes, documents, etc., advising on solid waste policy, and active, consistent participation in SWAC meetings, quarterly or as needed. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to Island County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Virginia Shaddy Re: Solid Waste Advisory Committee Vacancy, Post Office Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239. Email: vj.shaddy@islandcountywa.gov.
Deadline is 4:30 p.m. on March 20. Information: 360-679-7338 or joanthaG@co.island.wa.us.
People
Dean’s List
Madison Yerigan of Stanwood has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Yerigan, a senior nutrition and health major, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Education and Human Sciences.
Scholarships
AAUW scholarship season opens
The AAUW Stanwood-Camano Branch is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships to continue higher education for college students. All applicants must be a resident of the Arlington, Stanwood or Camano Island area and/or a graduate of Lakewood, Arlington, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill High schools.
Applicants must be on schedule to complete at least two years at an accredited college or university by June 2020 and have verifiable plans to continue work at an accredited four-year college or university in fall 2020. The application is at aauwsc.org/scholarship or at washboard.org. Mail applications, with postmark no later than May 1, to AAUW Stanwood Camano Branch, P.O. Box 2652, Stanwood, WA. 98292.
Political news
Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson announces re-election
Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson announced last week she plans to seek re-election. She represents District 2, which encompasses the Oak Harbor and surrounding areas. Johnson is in her second term.
Meet Democrat candidates
Camano Island Democrats are hosting an event 7 p.m. Feb. 20, to meet with Legislative District 10 candidates Helen Price Johnson, Senate; and Suzanne Woodard, House. Meet Nathan Howard, candidate for Island County commissioner. Bring questions to Vista Madrona fire station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Camanoislanddemocrats.com; camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
Learn about 10th District 2020 Democratic caucus
Island County Democrats will hold a public information meeting about this year’s caucus process at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the blue Camano Multi-Purpose Center, 141 NE Camano Drive. For information, contact chair@10thLDDemocrats.org.
The March 10 presidential primary vote replaces the precinct caucuses for Democrats. Democratic voters in the primary will decide the number of delegates for each candidate still running.
Legislative District 10 will choose delegates at district caucuses on May 3 in three locations: Island County at Coupeville High School, Skagit at Mount Vernon High School and Snohomish County at Snohomish County PUD.
Republican Club to meet
Republicans meet at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 25. Camano Island Women’s Republican Club will host two speakers from the state Republican Party to talk about President Trump's reelection campaign. Lunch is $5 at Lost Lake Club House, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano.
Island County GOP announce 2020 caucus
The Island County Republican Party will hold its 2020 Republican caucus on Camano Island. The caucus will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Utsalady Elementary, 608 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Doors open for registration at 9:30 a.m.
The caucus is the first step toward the Republican nomination for president. Attendees will elect delegates to the county convention, to be held April 4 in Oak Harbor. The county convention will elect delegates to the state convention, which in turn will elect delegates to the Republican National Convention.
“Precinct caucuses are the party’s grassroots coming together," ICRP chairman Allen McPheeters said. "It’s a great opportunity to discuss issues and concerns and to help shape the county’s platform for the 2020 elections.”
Information: 360-279-1197 or email islandcountygop@gmail.com
