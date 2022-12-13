AREA BRIEFLY
Santa and his elves visit Camano neighborhoods
Camano Fire’s annual Santa Run begins this week. Santa’s sleigh will be towed by a brightly decorated fire engine. The festive parade will visit several Camano neighborhoods each night collecting donations of food and gift cards.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. each night and wraps up at 7:30 p.m. starting Mon. Dec. 12 and running through Thur. Dec. 15. Use the 2022 Santa Run Route Map on Google Maps to see which neighborhoods they are headed to. Information: camanofire.com
Elementary school boundaries topic of upcoming forum
The Stanwood Camano School District's Capital Facilities Advisory Committee has met again on the issue of altering elementary school boundaries for the 2023-24 school year, according to the district's website. A community forum to gather public input on the matter is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Twin City Elementary.
Aviation scholarships available
Cascade Warbirds has teamed with several flight schools in the Puget Sound area to provide scholarships for Private Pilot Ground School with introductory flights. Recipients will be provided with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights. The two flights will be logged in the student’s personal logbook and count toward the minimum flight time required to earn a Private Pilot license.
The scholarship program offers an additional $2,500 Continuing Aviation Education Grant to one scholarship recipient who intends to earn their FAA private pilot certificate within the following year. Applicants must complete the ground school course, both introductory flights and submit an essay by Sept. 30 of the scholarship year. The scholarship is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21. The deadline for applications is March 17. Information: cascadewarbirds.org/youth/
School District to start Inclusive Transitional Kindergarten program
Stanwood-Camano School District is launching a free program in January aimed at helping children with special needs prepare for kindergarten. Students will attend full-time in a classroom with a maximum of 20 students with a certificated teacher and a paraeducator. Between 30%-50% of the students enrolled will be students with disabilities.
The program will provide an equitable start for students by offering a high-quality early learning experience before they enter the traditional kindergarten classroom. The Inclusionary Transitional Kindergarten program will start Jan. 31 at Twin City and Utsalady elementary schools. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu/families__students/itk
IRS seeks volunteers
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax preparation to people with low to moderate income who need help preparing their own tax returns. This includes people with disabilities and senior citizens. Many sites are also able to assist individuals for whom English is a second language.
The IRS is looking for volunteers to train for the upcoming filing season to provide free tax help in communities across the country. Bilingual volunteers are particularly needed. Volunteer hours are flexible and free tax-help sites are in such places as nearby community centers, libraries, schools and churches. Virtual volunteering is a great option for new volunteers and free training is available at: apps.irs.gov. Volunteer information: IRS.gov/volunteers
PET OF THE WEEK
At 2 years old, Smokey is goofy and playful. The husky mix is very friendly and energetic. He needs a fenced yard and an active family. Daily exercise is a must. Smokey is leash-trained and obeys some commands but needs more training. He has lived well with cats and is friendly with dogs. Meet this handsome boy at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Link: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link: stanwood.wednet.edu
