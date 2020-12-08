Former Stanwood teacher who pleaded guilty to assault loses teaching license
The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction permanently revoked the teaching license of Paul Erickson, 38, in September.
The former Stanwood Middle School teacher pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence assault with a gun in March. Erickson held his ex-wife at gunpoint after their divorce became official in January.
Erickson was sentenced to 12 months in prison and then 18 months of probation. With good conduct, he was released in mid-September, according to court records.
Erickson taught science and social studies at Stanwood Middle School.
COVID changes Stanwood tree lighting plans
Downtown Stanwood’s Light Up Your Holidays virtual tree lighting had to cancel for Saturday, due to the effect of COVID-19 restrictions, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. However, a tree has been set on both ends of town and they will soon have lights. A slide show of the illuminated trees will be posted on discoverstanwoodcamano.com.
City workers have installed twirling garlands around city lamp posts, topping them with wreaths — the first new holiday decorations for years.
Meanwhile, the Hamilton smokestack is dark this year, without the usual starburst at the top. The Stanwood Lions Club has provided that stellar holiday cheer since the 1990s, but this year the team is taking a safety break rather than risk exposure to the virus while putting it up, Lions Club president Oisteen Boge said.
School Board chooses president, vice president
The Stanwood-Camano School Board met Dec. 1 to hear an update on the high school construction project and to choose board leadership positions for the coming year.
Natalie Hagglund was the only person nominated to serve as board president, and she was approved unanimously. This will be her second consecutive year in the position. Miranda Evans was unanimously selected as board vice president.
Crews have started moving items, such as library books, into the new Stanwood High School. Furniture and teachers' items will be moved in later this month, school officials told the board. The project remains on schedule.
State OSPI awards YMCA grant
The YMCA of Snohomish County, which includes the Stanwood-Camano YMCA, has received between $250,000 and $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.
The money comes from the federal government through a grant program administered by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to a news release.
In all, Public Instruction is distributing $8.1 million in federal funds to 38 local and two statewide community-based organizations.
Nominate a coastal resources volunteer
Island County Marine Resources Committee, Sound Water Stewards and Washington State University Extension Island County are calling for nominations for the 2021 Jan Holmes Island County Coastal Volunteer of the Year Award.
The award is open to all volunteers, regardless of membership to organizations or institutions, who support science efforts related to protecting or restoring the coastal and marine resources and environment of Island County. Volunteer efforts, individual or as part of a team will be recognized. Nominees should be dedicated, helpful, consistent in getting things done and enjoyable to work with.
Nomination forms and details are available online at islandcountymrc.org, soundwaterstewards.org or extension.wsu.edu/island. Nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Weekly unemployment initial claims drop
From Nov. 22-28, there were 22,334 initial regular unemployment claims, down 26.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 459,681 total jobless claims, down 1.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 184% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 3,021 to 2,276, down 25% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 262 to 157, down 40.1% from the prior week.
WSDOT seeks input on Statewide Human Services Transportation Plan
Every day, people across the state rely on human-services transportation as their sole source of access to jobs, medical appointments and much more. Now through Dec. 22, the state Department of Transportation is hosting an online open house for the public to share personal experiences about access to mobility that will help guide future investments in communities across the state.
The input will be used in the Human Services Transportation Plan that identifies gaps and barriers that create mobility challenges for people with special transportation needs and develops strategies to address those barriers. WSDOT intends to finalize and publish the plan in early 2021.
WSDOT online open house: tinyurl.com/transportation-plan-open-house
Secretary of State’s Office certifies 2020 General Election
More Washingtonians voted in the 2020 General Election than in any election in the state’s history. According to vote totals certified on Dec. 1 by Secretary of State Kim Wyman, 4.1 million, or 84.14%, of Washington’s 4.89 million registered voters made their voices heard Nov. 3. The turnout rate is less than half a percent shy of the record of 84.61%, set in the 2008 General Election.
“Our 39 county election officials worked tirelessly to process and count more ballots than this state has ever seen,” she said. “We believe this election’s success is also due to our strong relationships with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Postal Service, and Washington National Guard that helped secure our elections and earn voter confidence.”
Also contributing to this historic turnout was the state’s efforts to register more voters. In the two weeks leading up to Election Day, over 55,000 people registered to vote. Nearly 20% of them were able to register on Election Day, thanks to Washington’s same-day voter-registration laws.
People
Economic Development Council for Island County adds business adviser
Kristina Hines, a business professional with nearly 20 years of experience in business administration, HR and digital marketing, has joined the Economic Development Council for Island County to provide no-cost, confidential advise to business owners and entrepreneurs who want to start, grow, buy or sell a business.
While located within the Economic Development Council, Hines is an employee of the Washington Small Business Development Center, a network of more than 30 business advisors working in communities across the state to provide one-on-one assistance in any area of business development. This is the first time an SBDC advisor has been located in Island County.
Information: kristina.hines@wsbdc.org or 360-678-6889.
Local girl pageant runner-up
Lennon Bradley of Stanwood was selected third runner-up in the preteen category of the Princess of America pageant late last month in Branson, Missouri. The pageant focuses on encouraging contestants to get involved in helping their community.
Meetings
Stanwood City Council
The council's last meeting of the year is at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. To comment, register that day by 9 a.m. online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213.
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission is on break until January.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Visit islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Meet Sammy at CASA
Sammy is an older cat looking for a quiet forever home. He loves to sit and snuggle and would make an excellent lap cat. Sammy does fine with other cats, although it is still unknown how he is around dogs. Sammy would be a great addition to any cat-loving home.
Appointments: 360-629-7055.
