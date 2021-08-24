Pioneer Highway detour
The stretch of Pioneer Highway between 72nd Avenue and 267th Street will be closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Aug 27. Fox Hill Estates access will be from 72nd Avenue. Underground conduit is being installed for the new PUD substation.
Asian giant hornet nest found near Blaine
This past Thursday, an Asian giant hornet led a team of scientists to its nest in a rural area east of Blaine, a quarter-mile from where a resident reported seeing one on Aug. 11.
State Department of Agriculture scientists netted, tagged with a tracker and released three hornets between Aug. 11–17. One hornet slipped out of the tracking device, another disappeared and one eventually led the team to the nest.
The Washington and Oregon Departments of Agriculture and USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service worked together in this effort and found the first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021. Washington entomologists are developing plans to eradicate the nest. Asian giant hornets are not native to the U.S. They are the world’s largest hornet and prey on honey bees and other insects, especially in late summer and early fall. A small group of these hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive within hours.
“Teamwork has been the key to success with this effort,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said. “Whether it is the public reporting sightings and building traps or state and federal agencies working together, this is really a model for success in invasive species management.”
Report suspected Asian giant hornet sightings and learn more at agr.wa.gov/hornets.
Pass Lake closed after toxic test
Pass Lake at Deception Pass State Park is closed to all activities due to dangerous levels of blue-green algae. Recent water tests from the lake showed anatoxin-a levels far exceeding state recreational guidelines. The preliminary lab result was 2,576 micrograms per liter of anatoxin-a. The state Department of Health considers 1 microgram per liter a public health concern. Anatoxin-a is an acute neurotoxin that can be harmful to humans and animals, even with short-term exposure.
“It’s hot for a long stretch of time. Then the rain causes a turbulence that stirs up the lake, and that algae rises to the surface. Then it gets hot again, and then it explodes,” said Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong.
Signs of neurotoxin poisoning in humans appear within 15 to 20 minutes of ingestion and may include numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes and dizziness. Animals suffer from weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, convulsions and death. Until further testing confirms the toxin levels are back within state recreational guidelines, signs will be posted advising people and pets to stay out of the lake and to avoiding fishing or drinking the lake water.
Hiker's remains recovered
Human remains, likely those of a hiker missing since October 2019, have been recovered near the Hidden Lake area in the North Cascades east of Marblemount.
A group of hikers who had been searching on and off for 28-year-old Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake found remains and gear in steep terrain on Saturday, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
A Skagit County search and rescue crew and deputies retrieved the remains, and the Skagit County Coroner’s Office was working on identification.
State continues to add jobs in July
Washington’s economy added 22,700 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1%, according to the Employment Security Department.
For June, the monthly unemployment rate for Snohomish County was 6.1%, and in Island County, the rate was 5.3%, according to ESD.
People
Academic Honors
Dana Larkin of Camano Island earned a bachelor of arts in Fire Services Administration at Eastern Oregon University.
Madison Morgan of Stanwood was named to Eastern Oregon University's dean's list for 2021 spring semester.
Pets
Wyandotte is waiting at NOAH
She may have a grumpy cat face, but she’s a sweetie. Wyandotte is cautious and shy at first. She doesn’t like loud noises or quick movements, but once she gets to know you, she’s very friendly. She loves being pet on the head and playing with toys. Wyandotte is 2-year-old medium hair mix with black and white fur. She just needs to settle in at her own speed with a lot of love. Contact The Noah Center at 360-629-7055
Meetings
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
The fire commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 8117 267th St. NW, in Stanwood's station 99. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, with in person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the District Administration office at 26920 Pioneer Highway, in Stanwood. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Island County Commissioners
A special work session of the Island County Commissioners is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the new Island County Camano Administration Building at 121 N East Camano Dr. on Camano Island. Topics are reviewing revenue and expenditure estimates, plus other matters related to developing a 2022 preliminary budget. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners/pages/home.aspx
Island County Planning Commission
Regular meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission meets online at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
