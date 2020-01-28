Snohomish County hires economic chief
Executive Dave Somers hired James Henderson on Jan. 22 as the first chief of economic and workforce development initiatives for Snohomish County. Henderson will join the county from his role as the chief operating officer of Greater Seattle Partners, the largest economic development organization in the state. This is a new position for the county, building upon recent economic development efforts, including the launch of commercial air service at Paine Field, an increase in tourism promotion and a focus on marketing high opportunity areas.
Nominate Chamber Business People of the Year
The Stanwood & Camano Island Chambers of Commerce will recognize local business people at the annual awards luncheon in March.
Nominations will be for the Business Man of the Year, Business Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Business of the Year. The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at the Camano Center. Tickets for lunch will be on sale soon, check discoverstanwoodcamano.com for details.
Nominations are now open, and voting begins in February. Nominees cannot be a business that has won in that category for the past two years. See discoverstanwoodcamano.com for a list of previous winners and to nominate.
Island County GOP announce 2020 caucus
The Island County Republican Party will hold its 2020 Republican caucus on Camano Island. The caucus will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Utsalady Elementary, 608 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Doors open for registration at 9:30 a.m.
The caucus is the first step toward the Republican nomination for president. Attendees will elect delegates to the county convention, to be held April 4 in Oak Harbor. The county convention will elect delegates to the state convention, which in turn will elect delegates to the Republican National Convention.
“Precinct caucuses are the party’s grassroots coming together," ICRP chairman Allen McPheeters said. "It’s a great opportunity to discuss issues and concerns and to help shape the county’s platform for the 2020 elections.”
Information: 360-279-1197 or email islandcountygop@gmail.com
Snohomish County small grant program supports arts
Snohomish County’s Arts Commission is accepting grant applications from public and nonprofit agencies for 2020 for projects that support the creative community involved in the arts and cultural enrichment. The Arts Commission has $24,000 available. The applications are due 5 p.m. Feb. 28. The commission developed this small grant program as a way to support a wide range of cultural opportunities that celebrate, appreciate and participate in the diverse arts and culture of the county.
Projects must demonstrate a public benefit enhancing the arts in the community to be eligible. Refer to the application for additional eligibility requirements. Applications are available at snocoarts.org or by contacting Jeremy Husby at 425-388-6601.
Stanwood is accepting scholarship applications
The City of Stanwood is now accepting applications for the Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government and/or community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2020.
To be eligible, a student must be a Washington resident, graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring/summer 2020. Applicants must be planning to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2020-2021 academic year on a half-time or more basis. Applicants must also be involved with a city government or with a community/school leadership activity.
Information and application materials can be obtained at www.ci.stanwood.wa.us or cfqc.org. Completed applications are due by February 21, 2020.
Virus hotline is available
The Snohomish Health District, with support from the Medical Reserve Corps, has activated a call center for novel coronavirus 2019. People with questions can call 425-388-5088 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also learn more at cdc.gov.
Firearms safety class set
North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association will offer “NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting” Feb. 14-15, at the NWSA range, 886 Gun Club Road, Oak Harbor. Class is held from 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Includes shooting on the NWSA Pistol Range. Cost is $35. Registration: NRAinstructors.org or 360-675-8397
People
Shop with a Celebrity
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Lt. Rob Martin, Stanwood’s new police chief, will run the till. Meet him from 1-3 p.m. during the Shop with a Celebrity fundraiser at Grocery Outlet, 26905 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Once a month, a local celebrity will work for two hours at a store check stand; 5% of the receipts are donated to Imagination Library, a Stanwood Camano Rotary Club literacy program that provides a book a month to area preschoolers.
Dean's lists
Manesha Ram of Stanwood and Stanwood High graduate Isaac Olson were among those who earned Dean’s List recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2019 semester. Ram is a senior majoring in psychology. Olson is a senior majoring in engineering.
- Samantha Hall of Camano Island and Nathan Berquist of Stanwood were named to the Dean's List at Montana State University for fall 2019. Hall, a junior Chemical Engineering major, also recently started an internship with NASA at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where she will be working on a project to develop electrolytic technology to extract oxygen from metabolic carbon dioxide.
Government meetings
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The Feb. 10 meeting is cancelled.
• The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
City meetings
Learn about city government, meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. Information: 360-629-2181
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Place NW, Stanwood. The commission usually meets on second and fourth Mondays.
School Board
• The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets next at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 in the the Administration & Resource Center Board Room, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu for more.
Pets
Pet of the week
Drako is an active canine who enjoys daily adventures whether it is a walk or a nice long hike. He will do best in a home with children 8 and older. Drako is known to be shy, especially around men, so make sure the entire family comes to meet him. He has been crate trained and knows some basic commands. He hasn't had too much interaction with other dogs and is inclined to chase furry critters that move fast. Drako is not suited for apartment living. Contact the NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-7005
Pet licenses
Island County requires all dog owners to license their dogs annually. The tag also helps identify your dog if lost. The 2020 dog licenses are now on sale at the Camano Animal Shelter, 198 N Can Ku Rd, Camano Island or the Camano Island Annex, 121 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. The cost is $10 for spayed/neutered dogs and $33 for unaltered dogs. Information: 360-387-1902
Dogs residing in the Stanwood city limits are required to be licensed. The fee is $10 for spayed/neutered dogs and $50 for unaltered dogs. Applications are available online at ci.stanwood.wa.us/dog-licenses.
A Snohomish County pet license is required for all dogs and cats that are 6 months or older residing in unincorporated Snohomish County. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/new-pet-license
