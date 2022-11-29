Snohomish County seeks input
Snohomish County receives about $5 million in federal funds each year through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs
The grants help support local affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, public services and economic development projects that benefit low-to-moderate income people and neighborhoods in the county.
According to the county, the use of these grant funds is guided by a five-year 2020-24 Consolidated Plan. The 2023 Action Plan will cover the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.
Snohomish County invites public input on projects to be funded with 2023 federal grant funds and to provide input on 2021 grant performance.
Virtual public hearings are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. For more information and to participate in the public hearings, visit: snohomishcountywa.gov/5645/Consolidated-Plan-for-2020-2024
Members sought for winter recreation advisory committee
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to nominate winter sports enthusiasts for the agency’s snowmobile and non-motorized advisory committees.
Four positions are available statewide to snowmobilers, and two are available statewide to those involved in non-motorized winter sports.
The committees meet separately at least two weekends a year. Members may serve up to two, three-year terms.
Nominations must be received by Dec. 15. New appointments begin Jan. 15.
To send nominations or request an application, contact the Winter Recreation Program, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, 98504-2650 or winter@parks.wa.gov
Camano road closure
Portions of Michael Way and Lawson Road on Camano Island will be closed Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, to maintain private road status.
The closures will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 3.
WDFW grants available
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates having about $897,000 available for grants, funded through the state's Aquatic Land Enhancement Account, for projects occurring between July 2023 and June 2025.
According to Fish and Wildlife, the program funds five primary types of projects — habitat restoration, scientific research/citizen science, public education and outreach, facility development and artificial fish production — though other project types may be considered.
Grant applications will be accepted beginning Dec. 1 for volunteer projects that benefit the state's fish and wildlife resources and the public's enjoyment of them.
For more program information, visit: wdfw.wa.gov
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• The Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood, and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• The Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Eva is a beautiful 2-year-old kitty. She is slow to warm up but once she does, she relishes attention and will show it by rubbing up and purring. Eva’s interaction with dogs is unknown, however she gets along well with fellow felines. Meet Eva at: camanoanimalshelter.org
